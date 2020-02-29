Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Northwest Guilford senior Brandon Thomas is at the center of the celebration as Northwest students rush the court after the Vikings' 57-46 win over Charlotte Ardrey Kell at Northwest Guilford High School on Saturday night.
NCHSAA Class 4-A West boys third-round playoff game.
Roger Nelson Gymnasium, Greensboro.
Why Northwest Guilford won
Northwest Guilford made plenty of big plays (more about those later), but defense won the game. After giving up 21 points in the first quarter, coach Lee Reavis’ Vikings held Ardrey Kell to 25 points and limited a very good Knights team to two field goals in the fourth quarter. Senior guard Luke Stankavage, who came in averaging more than 20 points per game, was held to 11. “Defensively, the second, third and fourth quarters we did a good job of locking in and finding (him) and making sure he didn’t hurt us as much as he’s capable of doing,” Reavis said.
The big plays
With Northwest trailing 35-33 late in the third quarter, Dean Reiber made a block that triggered a windmill dunk by Christain Hampton at the other end, although the backboard survived this time. Brandon Thomas then had a dunk of his own, was fouled and hit a free throw to cut Ardrey Kell’s advantage to 37-36 with 44.8 seconds left in the quarter. Thomas finished the surge with another steal and a jam that put the Vikings in front 38-37 with 3.5 to play in the period. “That just got the momentum flowing and everything felt like it was going our way,” Reiber said.
“That all started on the defensive end,” Reavis added.
After Ardrey Kell tied the score at 41 a minute into the fourth quarter, senior forward Josh Humphrey hit three 3-pointers in a span of less than four minutes as Northwest went up 51-44 and took control of the game.
Three things we learned
1. Northwest averted disaster after Dean Reiber got into early foul trouble. The 6-foot-8 senior picked up two quick fouls and spent much of the first half on the bench, then picked up his fourth early in the fourth quarter. But when he was on the floor, Reiber made some big plays and finished with six blocks.
2. Josh Humphrey’s last home game as a Viking was his best. The 6-foot-3 forward had 19 points – including the three key 3s in the fourth quarter – and 10 rebounds. “My teammates just believed in me and they gave me the rock … ” Humphrey said. “This is awesome! I’m glad we went out with a win. This was one of the best moments of my life, feeling the energy of the gym.”
3. The Northwest student section sent the Vikings out in style. The mob scene on the floor after the final buzzer of their final home game of the season was one the Vikings will never forget. “That’s the best feeling in basketball,” Hampton said. “With the fans and that atmosphere, everybody cheering everybody on, it’s a blessing to be out here and be able to show our talents in that environment.”
What they said
“We never thought for a moment we were out of the game and kept believing we were going to win the entire time.” — Josh Humphrey, Northwest Guilford senior forward
“It’s seven seniors. We’ve talked about how it doesn’t have to be one particular person — doesn’t have to be Chris, doesn’t have to be Dean, doesn’t have to be Robbie (Boulton). Anybody can step up. It’s everybody buying in.” — Lee Reavis, Northwest Guilford coach
Next up
Northwest Guilford: Tuesday, at No. 2 seed Charlotte Olympic (21-6). That’s the same Charlotte Olympic team that beat Page 57-16 on Thursday night. It’s also the same Trojans team that dropped two of three games against Ardrey Kell.
Box score
Ardrey Kell 21 10 6 9 — 46
Northwest Guilford 12 12 14 19 — 57
No. 6 seed Charlotte Ardrey Kell (22-7) — Luke Stankavage 11, Evan Smith 11, Peyton Gerald 10, Isaiah Blue 6, Anthony Testa 3, Brandon Nelson 3, Sam Snyder 2.
