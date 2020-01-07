Site
Chester L. Bradley Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Golden Eagles won
Senior point guard Khalid Hinds set the tone by scoring seven of his 14 points in the opening period, and Smith dominated inside for four quarters with its length and muscle. Senior forward Nick McMullen controlled the boards and contributed 16 points, all in the paint, and senior wing Silas Mason got inside at will off the bounce and finished with a game-high 18 points. The Golden Eagles led by 12 points at halftime and had turned the game into a runaway by the fourth quarter.
Why the Panthers lost
Dudley coach Ken Ferguson wanted the officials to let both teams play, and they did. "But we didn't quite step up as I thought we would," Ferguson said, "and that's fine because it lets us know we have to get better in that area." Most of the Panthers' points in the paint came in transition rather than in half-court sets, and Dudley only hit two 3-pointers after the first quarter, so the hosts weren't able to pull Smith defenders away from the basket.
Stars
Smith — F Silas Mason 18 points, F Nick McMullen 16 points, G Khalid Hinds 14 points.
Dudley — G Ayden Gamble 16 points, F Franklin Stockton 11 points.
The big plays
Hinds' two drives and a 3-pointer in the opening six minutes got Smith rolling in an opening quarter in which Mason and McMullen didn't score. The duo combined for 34 points the rest of the way. "Their focus early was to take away Nick and Silas, which goes to why Khalid took over," Smith coach Derrick Partee said. "We just try to take what they give us. We think all five of our starters can score the ball and make plays."
Three things we learned
1. Smith is not just Silas Mason and Nick McMullen. Khalid Hinds was solid defensively and gave the Golden Eagles a third scorer in a big win to open Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference play. "He's a good player," Ferguson said. "He's smart and he's the one who makes them go. When he's making shots they're extremely tough."
2. Dudley just wasn't tough enough inside. The Panthers knew it would be a challenge going against a Smith team that starts four players 6-foot-5 or taller and one that Partee said was focused on keeping Dudley off the boards. "In the first three or four minutes we had three or four chances to get some loose balls and didn't," Ferguson said. "If we get some of those, the game might go a different way."
3. Smith didn't experience any hangover from a tough loss to Greensboro Day in the HAECO Invitational final. The Golden Eagles have added an 82-56 win over a solid Reidsville team and tonight's dominant performance at Dudley to their resumé since the holiday tournament.
What they said
“I told them there's no need to hang your head. We just need to continue to battle and get better. It's January, and we're sitting here at 12-2, so it's not like we're struggling. The only thing about it is we start the conference 0-1. ... It's a learning process and a learning experience if you learn from it.” — Ken Ferguson, Dudley coach
“I'm a Greensboro guy and I graduated from Dudley. This is the Mecca of basketball in Greensboro for me, this gym. I love to be in here and it kind of gives me chills every time I come here. For us to come in here and dominate on the boards and get our first conference win is huge. It can't be overstated how huge it is to not be playing from behind in such a tough conference.” — Derrick Partee, Smith coach
Up next
Smith: Friday, Southwest Guilford.
Dudley: Friday, at Mount Tabor.
Box scores
BOYS
Smith 15 16 19 24 — 74
Dudley 11 8 16 16 — 51
Smith (1-0, 12-2) — Silas Mason 18, Nick McMullen 16, Khalid Hinds 14, Juwelz Hargrove 7 Armond Setzer 6, Jordan Williams 5, Isaiah Moore 4, Kobe George 4.
Dudley (0-1, 12-2) — Ayden Gamble 16, Franklin Stockton 11, Jeremiah Dickerson 6, Coleman Wood 6, Jahree Braswell 4, Darien Wynn 3, Zephania McCall 2, Emmanuel Elliott 2, Sterling Brewer 1.
GIRLS
Smith 3 10 0 3 — 16
Dudley 24 33 17 5 — 79
Smith (0-1, 0-12) — Lily Green 11, Mackenzie Combo 3, Jerina Hill 2.
Dudley (1-0, 6-6) — Marissa Wooten 20, Chelsie Powe 13, Sania Washington 8, Iysis Whitfield 7, Kyra Rhymer 7, Zahara Howie 6, Anayah Underwood 6, Taneij'a Baldwin 4, Nakyia Williams 3, Kennedy Fikes 2, Quinzia Fullmore 2, Kaira Williams 1.
