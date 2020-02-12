Ragsdale at Northwest

Ragsdale's bench celebrates in the closing minutes of the game with Northwest in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Ragsdale won the game 45 to 38.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Site

Roger Nelson Gymnasium, Greensboro

Why the Tigers won

Ragsdale never quit. The Tigers played more of a half-court style offense on Wednesday, slowed down the pace and it worked. Ragsdale also finished strong, pouring in 18 fourth-quarter points for the win.

Why the Vikings lost

Northwest Guilford allowed Ragsdale to dictate the pace. The Vikings looked out of sorts on offense, missing shots they usually sink with ease.

The big play

Diamond Monroe’s 3-point field goal with 5:06 remaining gave Ragsdale its first lead. The Tigers refused to go away throughout the night and limited the Vikings possessions by slowing the pace; the plan worked.

Three things we learned

1. Ragsdale won’t quit. The Tigers fell victim to the Vikings on two occasions earlier this season. Despite that, and finding themselves behind on the scoreboard for most of the night, Ragsdale clawed its way to victory.

2. Diamond Monroe can take over a game. The junior scored seven fourth-quarter points to help propel the Tigers to victory. She also handled the ball in traffic well late in the game, ensuring Northwest would not have too many late-game opportunities to try and tie the game.

3. Reagan Kargo can score. The senior was honored prior to the game against the Tigers for surpassing the 1,500-point mark. She poured in 16 against Ragsdale.

What they said

“The one thing every kid who has played for me knows in big games I always tell them, your studs have to be studs, and tonight (Nyah Stallings) and a few others were studs, and we’re going to go as far as they take us

Ben Bradford, Ragsdale coach

“We say that we’re as good as our energy off the jump and I don’t think our energy was great from the very beginning. We played good enough be up at the half, but in the second half we had a lot of turnovers and took a lot of bad shots, didn’t hit the boards the way we should have and it didn’t turn out well for us in the end.”

Haley Hackett, Northwest Guilford coach

Up next

Ragsdale: Friday, at Page.

Northwest Guilford: Friday, at Grimsley.

Box score

Ragsdale 11 7 9 18 — 45

NW Guilford 11 12 8 7 — 38

Ragsdale (6-1 Metro 4-A, 19-3 overall) — Mariah Frazier 6. Diamond Monroe 18, Nyah Stallings 15, Aijah Palmore 2, Katarina Maros 4.

Northwest Guilford (6-1, 20-3) — Hannah Baker 3, Thalia Carter 6, Reagan Kargo 16, Shaena Riddles 2, Aniston Greene 5, Megan Harkey 4, Jayden Murray 2.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments