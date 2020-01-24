Northwest vs. Southeast (copy)

The Northwest Guilford bench celebrates after Madison Young hit a 3-point shot to end the first half against Southeast Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, January 24, 2020. Northwest won the game 70-53.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Southeast Guilford Gymnasium, Greensboro

Why the Vikings won

Northwest got off to another strong start, opening the game with a 10-2 run that set the tone for the Vikings to end Southeast’s 22-game win streak. Reagan Kargo and Megan Harkey combined for eight of those points and finished with 39 between them. Coach Haley Hackett’s Vikings were the more aggressive team, attacking the basket whenever they broke the Falcons’ pressure and hitting the offensive glass for second and third shots almost every time they missed in the first half. “We watched a lot of game tape — we had three games — and Coach said she stayed up until 3 a.m. watching tape,” Harkey said, “so we’re very committed to the process of learning a team and what they do and how we can defend that. We came in here ready to go.”

Why the Falcons lost

Southeast started slowly and played with an uncharacteristic lack of energy in the first half. The Falcons obviously didn’t want to get into early foul trouble, but only being whistled for three fouls in the opening half said a lot about how passive they were. “I had that in my mind and let them know at halftime that we needed to be more aggressive,” coach Rachel Clark said. “That’s definitely out of character for us, and it showed that we weren’t running our press effectively and playing defense the way we do.” When the Falcons did force turnovers in the second half, they were unable to convert them into the kind of easy baskets that might have fueled a comeback.

The big runs

Proving its opening salvo was no fluke, Northwest opened the second quarter with another 10-2 run and led 29-14. The Vikings got baskets from four players during the flurry, two of them reserves (Madison Young and Jadyn Murray) as they showed their depth. “We had a lot of people step, and that was huge for us,” Hackett said. “That was a game-changer. … I’m extremely proud of all those kids.”

Three things we learned

1. Northwest Guilford clearly is the best team in Guilford County. The Vikings have won the HAECO Invitational, beaten No. 3-ranked Ragsdale twice and knocked off the reigning NCHSAA Class 3-A champion. Their only losses were to out-of-state powerhouses. Case closed. “We’ve played a strong schedule,” Harkey said. “We’ve played teams like them before, like Ragsdale which runs a very similar press. We knew that if we got by that press we could play our game and keep it in a half-court setting.” “We bring it every time,” Kargo added.

2. Southeast Guilford is better than it played Friday night. The Falcons hadn’t lost since Feb. 20, 2019, and still might be the team to beat in Class 3-A. Senior wing Kennedi Simmons is an all-state talent and sophomore forward Raven Preston is a big-time athlete who also stands out for Southeast in soccer. They’ll have three games next week to regroup. “We just have to get back in our groove and our ballgame,” Clark said.

3. The Vikings’ half-court defense is underrated. Southeast’s full-court press and half-court trap are weapons of mass disruption, to be sure, but Northwest took the Falcons out of their game for long stretches — just as they did Ragsdale on Wednesday night. It doesn’t hurt to have 6-6 Harkey or 6-1 Jadyn Murray in the paint to clean up mistakes.

What they said

“Our kids play hard. We have great scorers, great athletes, good speed and a lot of weapons, but the biggest thing I love about our girls is how hard they play. They bring so much energy, and that’s something you can’t teach. It comes from every single one of them being all in all the time.” — Haley Hackett, Northwest Guilford coach

“My squad didn’t really buy into the game plan and try to execute what we set out to do. … We were so focused on outrebounding Harkey – which we did not do – that we lost sight of everybody else.” — Rachel Clark, Southeast Guilford coach

“We’re so close to one full game of constant go, go, go, a consistent game. We really need to get to that for the playoffs.” — Megan Harkey, Northwest Guilford senior post player

Up next

Northwest Guilford: Tuesday, Grimsley.

Southeast Guilford: Tuesday, Southern Alamance.

Box score

Northwest Guilford            19  23  15  13   —   70

Southeast Guilford             12  10  16  15   —   53

Northwest Guilford (17-2) — Reagan Kargo 23, Megan Harkey 16, Shaena Riddles 10, Thalia Carter 6, Madison Young 6, Jadyn Murray 4, Hannah Baker 3, Aniston Greene 2.

Southeast Guilford (16-1) — Raven Preston 19, Kennedi Simmons 16, Sydney Roberts 9, Jessica Hopkins 4, Millayna Redd 2, Shunte Bethea 2, Mykensie Harris 1.

