Site
Mike Raybon Gymnasium, Jamestown
Why the Vikings won
Northwest — and particulary senior G Reagan Kargo — came out with energy and led 17-5 with 2 minutes to go in the opening quarter. Kargo scored 10 of her game-high 21 points in the opening eight minutes. Ragsdale used pressure defense to make a run to close to 29-24 at halftime, but the Vikings weathered the storm and took a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter. Northwest scored its final nine points from the free-throw line to seal the deal. “We knew that after winning the HAECO we had to bring the same intensity from the beginning,” Kargo said. “We had to start off right.”
Why the Tigers lost
Ragsdale was unable to keep the momentum it took into the locker room at halftime and struggled offensively in the third quarter. (“Halftime came at a bad time for us,” coach Ben Bradford said.) Some of it was Northwest Guilford’s defense, but some of it was the Tigers’ inability to score consistently in the half-court. They were held without a field goal for the final 7 minutes of the third quarter as the game got away from them.
The big run
After Ragsdale scored the first basket of the third quarter to close to 29-26, Northwest went on a 17-2 run to regain control. Senior G Thalia Carter had six points during the decisive surge and Kargo had five. “We just had to gather ourselves, take a deep breath and get after it again,” said Vikings coach Haley Hackett.
Three things we learned
1. Northwest Guilford controls the Metro 4-A title race. The Vikings showed that their 52-30 win over Ragsdale in the HAECO Invitational final was no fluke, although this one was closer. They’re 3-0 in the conference, have a win on the Tigers’ floor.
2. Ragsdale has room to improve and probably will get at least two more shots at Northwest. The Tigers struggled at times to run their half-court offense and were outrebounded decisively. “We turned the ball over too much, and that allowed them to get out and fast-break and get some easy baskets,” Bradford said. “And we’ve been bumping our heads against the wall trying to get our kids to box out and own the boards. We’re not going to be able to beat that caliber of team if we don’t control the boards a little better.” Ragsdale and Northwest meet again Feb. 7 on the Vikings’ floor and probably will get together again in the Metro tournament final.
3. Northwest’s win sets up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup Friday night at Southeast Guilford. The Vikings didn’t play as if they were looking ahead, but they’ve been looking forward to their matchup with the reigning NCHSAA Class 3-A champions. Northwest hasn’t lost to a North Carolina team this season, and Southeast hasn’t lost to anyone since Feb. 20, 2019, a span of 22 games. “We’ve been preparing,” Kargo said. “We’re going to practice tomorrow, watch some more film and be ready.”
What they said
“All year we’ve been talking about how we’re as good as we start a game. We’ve been really focusing on hitting the ground running and bringing a lot of energy from the jump. We did that and had a great first quarter. … We knew they’d been preparing for us since (the HAECO Invitational) and we knew they were going to bring their best. We’ve been working hard the past few weeks on fine-tuning the details and executing, and that really paid off for us tonight.” — Haley Hackett, Northwest Guilford coach
“I don’t think the difference between us and them is that big, but it’s the little things that they do really well that we’re struggling with right now. … Some of it was their defense. When you’ve got a 6-foot-6 kid (senior C Megan Harkey) in the middle, it stops a lot of what we do. … But you have to give credit to them. They’re more technically sound than we are right now.” — Ben Bradford, Ragsdale coach
Up next
Northwest Guilford: Friday, at No. 2 Southeast Guilford.
Ragsdale: Friday, at High Point Central.
Box score
Northwest Guilford 22 7 14 17 — 60
Ragsdale 11 13 4 18 — 46
Northwest Guilford (3-0 Metro 4-A, 16-2 overall) — Reagan Kargo 21, Thalia Carter 13, Jadyn Murray 10, Megan Harkey 7, Madison Young 5, Aniston Greene 2, Hannah Baker 1, Shaena Riddles 1.
Ragsdale (1-1, 14-3) — Nyah Stallings 16, Diamond Monroe 11, Mariah Frazier 10, Aijah Palmore 5, Katarina Maros 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.