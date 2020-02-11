Site
Robert Sawyer Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Pirates lost
Page played great defense for most of the night and led 36-29 with 6:03 to play, but only scored two points the rest of the way and didn’t score for the final 4:10. Some of it was Grimsley’s defense and some of it was the Pirates’ struggling to play from in front. “I always feel like late in a game like that it’s easier, as far as the expectation, to be the defensive team,” Page coach Evan Fancourt said, “because you know you have to pressure and foul and on the offensive end you can play a little bit more freely. When you’re up late like that it’s kind of hard to manage. … We just struggled to get to the rim and played a little bit too passively.”
Why the Whirlies won
Grimsley got much of its offense off weak-side rebounding as Page had to help defensively on sophomore post player Travis Shaw and senior wing Ahmil Flowers. Junior forward Daniel Cooper was the main beneficiary and scored a team-high 13 points. “They hurt us in the rebounding category,” Fancourt said. “We knew that going in. I don’t think it was an effort thing.” The Whirlies closed the game with a 10-2 run as they got inside repeatedly. “I give our kids a lot of credit,” coach Darren Corbett said. “We were down seven with about (six minutes) to go and just kept fighting, just kept chipping away.”
The big plays
Grimsley guard Tyler Albright got downhill and drew a shooting foul on Page’s Tyren Farrow with 6.9 seconds left and the Whirlies trailing 38-37. “I saw the clock was down under 10 seconds, attacked and did my best to draw the foul,” Albright said. He made both free throws to put Grimsley up 39-38. “I just kept telling myself, ‘Believe in yourself. Believe in yourself. Don’t think about anything else,’ ” Albright said.
Then, the sophomore teamed with senior wing Ahmil Flowers to force a turnover in the backcourt after the inbounds play. Albright heaved the ball high into the air as the final second went off the clock and the Whirlies celebrated. “Throwing that ball up in the air and watching the students storm the court was crazy,” he said. “I loved it!”
Three things we learned
1. It wasn’t pretty, but it was intense. Unlike the teams’ first meeting, a 64-42 Grimsley win at Page on Jan. 24, this one was tight throughout. Both student sections were in full effect and the atmosphere was electric. “This is the best rivalry in the state of North Carolina,” Corbett said. “Both teams prepare well for each other and have really good basketball players,” Fancourt added, “and sometimes that’s what you see.”
2. Travis Shaw isn’t just an outstanding football player. Grimsley’s 6-foot-5, 325-pound sophomore will have his choice of college football programs as a defensive tackle, but he’s also a force on the basketball court. Whether he’s scoring from the post, setting up teammates with deft passes or clogging up the middle defensively, Shaw impacts the game. “It’s really hard to move Travis … he’s just a great athlete,” Fancourt said.
3. Grimsley still has a chance to share the Metro 4-A regular-season title. The Whirlies are a game behind first-place Northwest Guilford, which comes to Sawyer Gym on Friday night to close the regular season. The Vikings beat Grimsley 74-72 in the HAECO Invitational and won the first conference meeting 66-52 on Jan. 28. “Friday is a huge game,” Corbett said. “We’ve played them fairly evenly except for one quarter in the two games we’ve played. We know we can play with them. They just have so many weapons that we have to play perfectly to beat them.”
What they said
“If you were a fan who came out to see a high-scoring game, you left disappointed. But at the end of the day, man, that’s a really good basketball game. … With two conference games remaining, I told the guys, we can sulk and we can pout, but when we walk out of that locker room we have a makeup game to play (Wednesday) at High Point Central. Good things can still happen for this team.” — Evan Fancourt, Page coach
“There’s nothing better than Page-Grimsley. … We knew what was at stake tonight. We needed to win to wrap up one of the conference’s two playoff spots, so that was huge. … We’ve still got room to get better. I love their confidence. Not one time did they come to the huddle and act like they were done.” — Darren Corbett, Grimsley coach
Up next
Page: Wednesday, at High Point Central.
Grimsley: Friday, No. 2 Northwest Guilford.
Box scores
BOYS
Page 10 6 14 8 — 38
Grimsley 8 7 12 12 — 39
Page (2-4 Metro 4-A, 12-10 overall) — Jaden Ellis 13, Jason Sellars 8, Tyren Farrow 6, Zion Connor 4, Jonathan Campbell 3, Mack Pearsall 2, Whit Edwards 2.
Grimsley (6-1, 15-6) — Daniel Cooper 13, Ahmil Flowers 10, Travis Shaw 6, Tyler Albright 3, Nathan Schoone 3, Jayden Watlington 2, Luke Jenkins 2.
GIRLS
Page 4 6 4 17 — 31
Grimsley 5 7 13 16 — 41
Page (2-4 Metro 4-A, 5-17 overall) — Kirah Lineberry 9, Reagan Maynard 9, Leila Hamoud 5, Sharmaine Agmata 3, Skylar Hitchins 3, Brooke Becker 2.
Grimsley (3-4, 7-14) — Destonie Tisdale 16, Tajamirah Russell 10, Saniya Arant 9, Jordan Holmes 4, Juju Gwynn 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.