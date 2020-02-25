What
NCHSAA Class 3-A West first-round boys playoff game.
Where
Northern Guilford Gymnasium, Greensboro.
Why the Nighthawks lost
On a night of comebacks by Northern Guilford basketball teams, the boys' rally fell just short — or more accurately, rattled out. Trailing 72-69, coach Kellen Parrish's Nighthawks inbounded the ball under the Robinson basket with 6.2 seconds left, pushed the ball upcourt and Adonijah Whitley got a great look from the top of the key, but his 3-point shot bounced three times off the rim before caroming wide.
Northern had difficulty staying in front of 6-foot-4 senior guard Justin Boateng all night, and one of the keys to the Nighthawks' comeback from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter was denying him the ball and making other Robinson players beat them. "He's a handful, just a really good player," Parrish said of Boateng, who finished with 26 points. "Nobody could stop him, so finally we decided to guard him and keep the ball away from him, and good things happened for us then."
The big run
Leading 52-48, Robinson opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run as senior guard Justin Boateng's drives set up clean looks for his teammates. Northern Guilford cut the Bulldogs' lead to one point with 36 seconds left, but Jake Dameron — who had five points in the decisive run — hit two free throws for the final margin. "He's been our leader all year," coach Lavar Batts Sr. said of Boateng. "We have one-on-one talks. Justin's like a son to me and he knows what it takes, especially at this point in the season."
Three things we learned
1. Northern Guilford will miss this senior class, but the future is bright. Carson Lomax, Rashawn Pleasant and Josiah Sims leave as Mid-State 3-A Conference regular-season co-champions (with Morehead) and turned their season around after an 0-4 start. Junior Adonijah Whitley (15 points) and sophomores Jackson Helms (10) and Nolan Hodge (8) give the Nighthawks a strong nucleus to build around next season. "These kids are resilient," Parrish said of his team. "They're fighters to the end. All season long they've really policed themselves. It hasn't been the coaches telling them to go harder. They've done it themselves, and they did it again tonight. "
2. Concord Robinson did not look like a 12-13 team. Batts' Bulldogs were coming off their second loss by at least 29 points to rival Cox Mill in the South Piedmont 3-A Conference semifinals, but seem to have fixed whatever was broken. Robinson scored 23 points in the first quarter against a Northern Guilford team that has been playing solid defense and that set the tone for the night. At one point in the regular season, the Bulldogs played nine straight games away from home. "That helped us in this tough atmosphere," Batts said. The Nighthawks "play hard and we saw that when we watched film of them. That's a good ballclub, and we survived and advanced,."
3. Kellen Parrish's first season as Northern's head coach was a success. Sure, a couple of NCHSAA playoff wins would have been nice — especially with home court guaranteed through two round — but the Nighthawks played with intelligence and heart tonight and for much of the second half of the season for the former Northern assistant coach. "This has been a blast!" Parrish said. "It's really been fun and I hope to continue to be the coach at Northern for a long time."
What he said
“Our guys never quit all season. They never get down on themselves. They dig deep and they fight hard, and they made a nice little run down the stretch.” — Kellen Parrish, Northern Guilford coach
Next up
Concord Robinson: Thursday, at No. 9 seed Smith (19-7). "They're a very big, athletic team, very long," Batts said of the Golden Eagles. "I've been a good friend of Coach (Derrick) Partee for a long time and I know what he's about."
Box score
Robinson 23 17 12 20 — 72
Northern Guilford 16 15 17 21 — 69
No. 25 seed Robinson (13-13) — Justin Boateng 26, Daevin Hobbs 13, Josh Abee 12, Jake Dameron 10, Charles Reed 5, Simarion Hughes 4, Lawson Little 2.
No. 8 seed Northern Guilford (16-10) — Adonijah Whitley 15, Rashawn Pleasant 13, Jackson Helms 13, Carson Lomax 12, Nolan Hodge 8, Owen Griffith 6, Josiah Sims 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.