Southeast (copy)

Southeast Guilford players celebrates their 49-46 victory over Morganton Freedom on March 7 in the NCHSAA girls basketball Class 3-A West Regional championship game at Lenoir-Rhyne University's Shuford Gymnasium. The Falcons face Fayetteville E.E. Smith, the team they beat in last year's East Regional final, for the 3-A state championship at 5:05 p.m. Saturday at N.C. State's Reynolds Coliseum.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

FAYETTEVILLE E.E. SMITH (31-1) vs. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (30-1)

What: NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball championship.

When: 5:05 p.m. Saturday.

Where: N.C. State's Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh.

Admission: $15. Parking: Free.

TV: WMYV-48.

Last meeting: Southeast Guilford ended E.E. Smith’s 2018-19 season, beating the Golden Bulls 62-59 in the Class 3-A East Regional final at Fayetteville State’s Capel Arena.

We've got video interviews with both coaches.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments