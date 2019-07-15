EAST 81, WEST 78
Where: Greensboro Coliseum
Why the East won: A 14-4 run midway through the second quarter put the East up 37-26 and the hosts never trailed again. Rashauna Grant had 6 points in the run as the East went inside repeatedly off the dribble and on post-entry passes. MVP Alexandria Scruggs, a Wake Forest signee, was particularly effective and finished with 20 points and 8 rebounds.
Why the West lost: The West made it very interesting in the final quarter, getting back into the game with a 10-0 run fueled by 6-foot-3 East Surry alumna Elle Sutphin, who recently reclassified to the Class of 2019 and committed to N.C. State. The West had two possessions with a chance to tie the score with a 3, but could only manage a free throw in the final minute.
The big plays: After the East’s Kendal Moore missed the front end of a one-and-one with her team leading 80-77 and 51.9 seconds to play, a held ball on the rebound gave possession back to the East. But the West got a stop and Ledford alumna Lyrik Thorne was fouled with 6.0 seconds to play. Thorne made the first free throw and missed the second intentionally, but her shot didn’t hit anything and the East took possession and added a free throw to seal the victory.
Stars: West — Elle Sutphin (East Surry), 17 points; Lyrik Thorne (Ledford) 16 points, 2 assists; Janiya Downs (South Rowan), 12 points. East — Alexandria Scruggs (Fayetteville E.E. Smith), 20 points, 8 rebounds; Kendal Moore (Fayetteville Pine Forest), 17 points.
WEST (78) — Elle Sutphin 6-14 2-2 17, Lyrik Thorne Lyrik 5-10 5-8 16, Janiya Downs 4-8 3-4 12, Shaunae Sawyers 3-8 2-3 10, Jada Logan 4-11 0-0 8, Bryanna Troutman 2-7 0-2 5, Madison Bailey 1-3 0-0 3, Gadson McKenzie 1-2 1-2 3, Hannah Clark 1-4 0-0 2, Danasia Gray 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 27-68 15-23 78.
EAST (81) — Alexandria Scruggs 9-14 1-4 20, Kendal Moore 6-14 3-4 17, Ninevah Reddick 3-5 2-2 9, Rashauna Grant 4-5 0-0 8, Nia Washington 2-7 2-2 7, Brittany Staves 2-4 1-2 6, Tamia Davis 2-11 1-2 6, Jainaya Jones 2-6 1-2 6, Kate Perko 1-5 0-0 2, Nya Mitchels 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-72 11-18 81.
West 18 17 18 25 — 78
East 18 30 16 17 — 81
Three-point goals—West 9-29 (Sutphin 3-6, Sawyers 2-6, Thorne 1-4, Troutman 1-4, Bailey 1-3, Downs 1-2, Clark 0-2, Logan 0-2), East 8-23 (Moore 2-6, Davis 1-7, Scruggs 1-3, Staves 1-2, Jones 1-2, Washington 1-2, Reddick 1-1). Rebounds—West 43 (Troutman 9), East 46 (Scruggs 8). Assists—West 12 (Troutman 3), East 11 (Moore, Jones, Washington 2). Total fouls—West 17, East 15.