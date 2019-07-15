East West boys basketball

The West's (left to right) Jay'den Turner, Keyshaun Langley, Themus Fulks and Dhieu Deing pose for a photo before the N.C. Coaches Association's East-West All-Star boys basketball game Monday night at the Greensboro Coliseum. Turner was named the MVP in a 119-80 West win.

 H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record

WEST 119, EAST 80

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

Why the West won: If you caught any of Southwest Guilford’s games during the Cowboys’ unbeaten run to the 2019 NCHSAA Class 3-A championship, you have a pretty good idea of what the West’s performance looked like. With former Southwest standouts Jay’den Turner (Queens) and Keyshaun Langley (UNCG) leading the way, the West ran to a 61-28 halftime lead and had the East’s score doubled until well into the third quarter. High Point Central alumnus Dhieu Deing (USC-Aiken) joined the party with some spectacular plays of his own.

Why the East lost: The East was dominated 65-37 on the boards. A 25-13 advantage on the offensive glass led to 16 more field-goal attempts for the West, which converted 53.1 percent for the game.

The big plays: Eight of MVP Turner’s points came on dunks, the most impressive of them a one-handed, one-dribble flush from the left block with 2:21 left in the third quarter that made it 83-44. The Queens University signee nearly had another massive dunk on the West’s next possession, but he was fouled as his attempt rattled in to make it 85-44.

Stars: West — Jay’den Turner (Southwest Guilford), 24 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks; Gavin Rains (Wheatmore), 16 points, 13 rebounds, 2 blocks; Dhieu Deing (High Point Central), 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Keyshaun Langley (Southwest Guilford) 7 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals. East — Imajae Dodd (Greene Central), 19 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block; Shykiem Phillips (Winterville South Central), 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists.

What they said:

“It feels pretty good. We played together, passed the ball around, played defense, rebounded and looked ahead and got easy buckets. This is something to remember for a long time when I get older. … It’s been a long time since I lost a basketball game.” — Jay’den Turner, former Southwest Guilford wing

“We had the chemistry for about three days. We always knew each other and we played together and got a big dub. … I was playing for my family and my city. … It was my last game in the 336 and I even wrote it on my wrist band.” — Dhieu Deing, former High Point Central guard

“This was a little preview of what I’m going to do next season (for UNCG at the Greensboro Coliseum). It was a good chance to get used to the floor and the atmosphere and what it’s going to look like.” — Keyshaun Langley, former Southwest Guilford guard

BOX SCORE

WEST (119) — Jay'den Turner 11-17 1-2 24, Gavin Rains 6-9 4-6 16, Dhieu Deing 7-12 0-0 15, Bryson Childress 5-8 0-0 14, Fletcher Abee 4-8 0-0 11, Ben Beeker 5-9 1-2 11, Zeke Littlejohn 4-11 0-0 9,Themus Fulks 4-10 0-2 8, Keyshaun Langley 3-8 0-0 7, Sidney Dollar 2-4 0-1 4. Totals 51-96 6-13 119.

EAST (80) — Imajae Dodd 7-12 5-5 19, Shykiem Phillips 6-14 0-0 12, Phillip Burwell 5-9 0-0 11, Brion McLaurin 4-9 2-3 11, Anthony Council 3-11 0-0 8, George Jones 3-8 0-1 6, Dharyus Thomas 1-5 2-4 5, Darius Edmundson 1-4 1-2 3, Jace McKenney 1-5 0-0 3, Trae Smith 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 32-80 10-17 80.

West           30   31   29   29   —   119

East            17   11   23   29   —     80

Three-point goals—11-37 (Childress 4-7, Abee 3-7, Turner 1-5, Deing 1-4, Langley 1-3, Littlejohn 1-6, Dollar 0-1, Fulks 0-4), East 6-14 (Council 2-5, McKenney 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Burwell 1-2, McLaurin 1-1, Jones 0-1). Rebounds—West 65 (Rains 13), East 37 (Dodd 9). Assists—West 27 (Langley 8), East 10 (Phillips 4). Fouled out—Beeker, McKenney. Total fouls—West 15, East 14. A—2,176.

