NCHSAA member schools can't play before Nov. 18, but most other teams open this weekend. Here's a look at some of those openers:

Piedmont Classical: Friday, Henderson Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

Greensboro Day: Saturday, vs. Arden Christ School (Matthews Carmel Christian Tip-Off Classic), 3:45 p.m.

Caldwell: Nov. 12, Cary Christian, 7 p.m.

Wesleyan: Nov. 12, Henderson Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

High Point Christian: Nov. 15, Wilmington Coastal Christian, 7 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

