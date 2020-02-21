BOYS
METRO 4-A
Championship
Saturday's game
Page at Northwest Guilford, 3:30 p.m.
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
At Williams
Championship
Saturday's game
Eastern Guilford vs. Williams, 7:30 p.m.
MID-STATE 3-A
Championship
Saturday's game
Morehead at Northern Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Championship
Friday's game
Mount Tabor at Parkland, 7 p.m.
MID-STATE 2-A
At Cummings
Championship
Saturday's game
Reidsville vs. Carrboro, 3:30 p.m.
PAC 7 2-A
At Randleman
Championship
Saturday's game
Andrews vs. Jordan-Matthews, 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS
METRO 4-A
Saturday's games
At Northwest Guilford
Championship
Ragsdale at Northwest Guilford, 2 p.m.
Tiebreaker game
Page vs. Grimsley, 2 p.m. (Auxiliary gym)
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
At Williams
Championship
Saturday's game
Southeast Guilford vs. Southwestern Randolph, 6 p.m.
MID-STATE 3-A
Championship
Saturday's game
Eastern Alamance at Northern Guilford, 6 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
At Parkland
Championship
Saturday's game
Dudley vs. Southwest Guilford, 2 p.m.
PAC 7 2-A
Championship
Saturday's game
Andrews at Randleman, 1 p.m.
