BOYS

METRO 4-A

Championship

Saturday's game

Page at Northwest Guilford, 3:30 p.m.

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

At Williams

Championship

Saturday's game

Eastern Guilford vs. Williams, 7:30 p.m.

MID-STATE 3-A

Championship

Saturday's game

Morehead at Northern Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Championship

Friday's game

Mount Tabor at Parkland, 7 p.m.

MID-STATE 2-A

At Cummings

Championship

Saturday's game

Reidsville vs. Carrboro, 3:30 p.m.

PAC 7 2-A

At Randleman

Championship

Saturday's game

Andrews vs. Jordan-Matthews, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS

METRO 4-A

Saturday's games

At Northwest Guilford

Championship

Ragsdale at Northwest Guilford, 2 p.m.

Tiebreaker game

Page vs. Grimsley, 2 p.m. (Auxiliary gym)

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

At Williams

Championship

Saturday's game

Southeast Guilford vs. Southwestern Randolph, 6 p.m.

MID-STATE 3-A

Championship

Saturday's game

Eastern Alamance at Northern Guilford, 6 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

At Parkland

Championship

Saturday's game

Dudley vs. Southwest Guilford, 2 p.m.

PAC 7 2-A

Championship

Saturday's game

Andrews at Randleman, 1 p.m.

