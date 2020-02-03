HSXtra.com Basketball: Analyzing the conference races

Here's a look at where the area high school basketball conference races stand heading into the final two weeks of the regular season:
BOYS
METRO 4-A
Automatic bids: 2.
Riding high: Northwest Guilford (5-0, 18-3).
Work to do: Grimsley (4-1, 13-6), Page (2-2, 12-8).
Key remaining games: Northwest Guilford at Page, Tuesday; Page at Grimsley, Feb. 11; Northwest Guilford at Grimsley, Feb. 14.
Comment: With a three-game lead over third-place Page and only three conference games to play, Northwest can start planning for the playoffs. The Vikings do face Page on Tuesday night, but that game means a lot more to the Pirates as they try to chase down Grimsley for the second automatic qualifier from the Metro. The Whirlies can eliminate Page on Feb. 11, and if they do it would set up a matchup with Northwest for a share of the conference title on the Whirlies' floor to close the regular season.
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
Automatic bids: 2.
Riding high: Eastern Guilford (10-0, 16-6).
Comment: With only two Mid-Piedmont 3-A games to play, Eastern Guilford has clinched the regular-season title and an automatic playoff berth. The Wildcats finish at Southern Alamance and home vs. Southern Guilford. Until the conference tournament, they're just playing for playoff seeding. Southeast Guilford (4-4, 6-14) and Southern Guilford (3-6, 10-9) would have to win the conference tournament to make the playoffs.
MID-STATE 3-A
Automatic bids: 2 in 3-A, one in 2-A (McMichael or Morehead).
Riding high: Northern Guilford (8-2, 10-8), Morehead (7-3, 14-4).
Work to do: McMichael (6-4, 10-9).
Key remaining games: Northern Guilford at Morehead, Feb. 11; Western Alamance at Northern Guilford, Feb. 14. Western Alamance 7-3
Comment: It might seem to crazy to think that a Morehead team that is tied for second with Western Alamance at 7-3 in the league might be closer to an automatic qualifier than conference leader Northern Guilford, but it's true. All Morehead has to do to earn the 2-A berth from this split conference is finish in a tie with McMichael by virtue of its two wins over the Phoenix. Northern Guilford, on the other hand, still has to play Morehead on Feb. 11 and has a showdown with Western Alamance on Feb. 14 to close the regular season. The Nighthawks should grab a 3-A automatic qualifier, but their schedule won't make it easy. McMichael needs a lot of help because it must finish ahead of Morehead in the standings.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Automatic bids: 2.
Riding high: Mount Tabor (5-1, 19-1).
Work to do: Smith (4-2, 15-5), Parkland (4-2, 15-3).
Key games remaining: Parkland at Mount Tabor, Feb. 11; Smith at Parkland, Feb. 14.
Comment: Mount Tabor, despite its only loss of the season to Parkland on Jan. 24, is in first place with four games remaining. The Spartans face rematches with Smith and the Mustangs, both tied for second place. And, if standings remain the same, the Golden Eagles' trip to face Parkland on Feb. 14 will be a key matchup.
OTHERS
Riding high: Reidsville (7-0 Mid-State 2-A, 15-2).
Work to do: Andrews (6-2 PAC 7 2-A, 11-7).
Key remaining games: Carrboro at Reidsville, Tuesday; Randleman at Andrews, Tuesday; Trinity at Andrews, Feb. 11.
Comment: A win against Carrboro tonight in Reidsville would basically lock up the Mid-State 2-A title for the Rams. A loss would still leave them in great shape to grab an automatic qualifier. Andrews can breathe easier if it knocks off PAC 7 2-A leader Randleman (9-0, 16-2) on Tuesday night. The Red Raiders would still trail the Tigers by a game-and-a-half, but they would have a leg up on Trinity for second place. Lose to Randleman, and Andrews needs to beat Trinity on Feb. 11 to solidify its hold on the second automatic qualifier. At 2-4 in the Northwest 1-A, Bishop McGuinness (12-8 overall) needs to win the conference tournament to make the playoffs.
GIRLS
METRO 4-A
Guaranteed bids: 2.
Riding high: Northwest Guilford (5-0, 19-2), Ragsdale (4-1, 17-3).
Key remaining game: Ragsdale at Northwest Guilford, Friday.
Comment: Northwest can clinch the regular-season title on its home floor Friday night against second-place Ragsdale. If the visitors upset the Vikings, tiebreakers will determine the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament. The only way Grimsley, High Point Central or Page gets into the playoffs is with a series of monumental upsets to win the tournament.
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
Guaranteed bids: 2.
Riding high: Southeast Guilford (8-0, 19-1)
Key remaining games: Southeast Guilford at Southwestern Randolph, Wednesday; Southwestern Randolph at Southeast Guilford, Feb. 11.
Comment: Southeast Guilford leads Southwestern Randolph (8-1, 20-1) by a half-game in the conference standings, and two of Southeast's last three regular-season games are against the Cougars. Win either game and the Falcons can all but lock up the regular-season title. Asheboro (8-2, 16-5) also is in the picture, but Southeast already has two wins over the Blue Comets, who happen to be the only team that has beaten Southwestern Randolph.
MID-STATE 3-A
Guaranteed bids: 2 in 3-A, one in 2-A (McMichael or Morehead).
Riding high: Northern Guilford (9-1, 15-4), McMichael (5-5, 11-7).
Key remaining games: Western Alamance at Eastern Alamance, Feb. 11; Western Alamance at Northern Guilford, Feb. 14.
Comment: Northern Guilford controls its fate and can all but wrap up the conference race with a win over Western Alamance to close the regular season. If the Nighthawks lose that game, they split with Western and Eastern Alamance and things get interesting. Western and Eastern, both 8-2 in the league, meet Feb. 11. Western Alamance won their first matchup and can eliminate Eastern from the title chase with a win. With Morehead winless in the Mid-State 3-A and 3-15 overall, McMichael has locked up the automatic 2-A qualifier from this split conference.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Guaranteed bids: 2.
Riding high: Dudley (6-0, 14-6), Southwest Guilford (5-1, 14-6).
Work to do: Mount Tabor (4-2, 10-10).
Key remaining games: Mount Tabor at Dudley, Tuesday; Dudley at Southwest Guilford, Feb. 11; Southwest Guilford at Mount Tabor, Feb. 14.
Comment: If Dudley wins at Southwest Guilford on Feb. 11, the Panthers should lock up the regular-season title, even with a loss Tuesday against Mount Tabor. Dudley won the first meeting with the Cowgirls 52-46, but that was on the Panthers' floor. Mount Tabor really needs a win Tuesday night at Dudley to stay in the hunt, but there's always the conference tournament if the Spartans come up short as they did against the Panthers and Southwest the first time through the league schedule.
OTHERS
Riding high: Andrews (7-1 PAC 7 2-A, 15-2), Bishop McGuinness (5-1 Northwest 1-A, 16-2).
Work to do: Reidsville (4-3 Mid-State 2-A, 13-4).
Key remaining games: Andrews at Randleman, Tuesday; Mount Airy at Bishop McGuinness, Feb. 11; Reidsville at Graham, Feb.11.
Comment: Andrews' only PAC 7 2-A Conference loss was 45-43 to Randleman (9-0, 17-1) on Jan. 7, and the Red Raiders get another shot at the Tigers tonight. Even with a second conference loss, Andrews looks like a lock for the playoffs. Bishop McGuinness has already avenged its Northwest 1-A Conference loss, beating East Surry 53-50 in overtime Friday night. The only way the Villains have to sweat an automatic playoff berth is if they lose to Mount Airy on Feb. 11. Trailing second-place Graham by two games in the Mid-State 2-A, Reidsville needs a win over the Red Devils on Feb. 11 and help from someone else to make a run at an automatic qualifier.
NOTE: If a team other than the regular-season champion or runner-up wins a conference tournament, it will automatically qualify for the playoffs and be seeded as an at-large team.
— Staff writer Patrick Ferlise contributed to this report.
