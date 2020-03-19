Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area basketball coaches:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kennedi Simmons, Southeast Guilford
• High-scoring 5-foot-8 guard who continues to improve as a defender and leads her team by example on and off the court.
• After helping the Falcons win their first state championship in girls basketball as a junior, Simmons was on track to do it again.
• If the NCHSAA Class 3-A championship game against Fayetteville E.E. Smith is played after being postponed because of the COVID-19 virus, she will have a chance to become a two-time MVP in the final.
• Averaged 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game for a Southeast Guilford team that is 30-1 pending the state championship game.
• Two-time HSXtra.com All-Area Player of the Year.
• N.C. Basketball Coaches Association first-team all-district.
• All-state in 2019 (voting for the 2020 Associated Press team has been postponed).
• Three-time All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference.
• Will finish her high school career with more than 1,500 points.
• Will play basketball at Winston-Salem State.
Coach Rachel Clark: “Kennedi is the total package in terms of a student-athlete. She’s hard-working, kind and has grown into a great leader. Winston-Salem State has gotten a gift, and we can’t wait to see how well Kennedi will do there.”
FIRST TEAM: Mariah Frazier, Ragsdale
• The 5-foot-10 junior guard can defend multiple positions as well as any player in the state.
• Averaged 9.5 points per game and had 100 assists for a Tigers team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season title with Northwest Guilford, reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 22-5.
• Metro 4-A’s defensive player of the year.
• Has multiple Division I scholarship offers.
FIRST TEAM: Je'Bria Fullwood, Greensboro Day
• The 5-foot-9 wing is a vocal leader who has played a huge role in the turnaround that took the Bengals from 12-19 in 2017-18 to 27-4 and a spot in the NCISAA Class 4-A championship game this season.
• Fullwood, a junior, averaged 11.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.6 steals per game to earn Class 4-A all-state honors.
• The 5-foot-9 senior guard is a big-time shooter who can also use shot fakes to get to the basket.
• Played the point at times for a Vikings team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season title with Ragsdale, won the conference tournament, advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 25-4.
• A versatile 5-foot-10 wing, Preston can play and defend multiple positions.
• Helped the Falcons win the NCHSAA Class 3-A championship as a freshman and was even better as a sophomore.
• Averaged 20.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.4 steals, 4.4 blocks and 4.3 assists per game for a Southeast Guilford team that was 30-1 when this year’s state championship game was postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 virus.
• Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
• All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference.
• Has scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Campbell and UNC-Wilmington and is also an outstanding forward in soccer.
FIRST TEAM: Nyah Stallings, Ragsdale
• Stallings is a versatile 5-foot-10 guard who can score from multiple levels on the floor.
• Averaged 12.5 points per game and had 130 assists for a Tigers team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season title with Northwest Guilford, reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 22-5.
• Metro 4-A’s player of the year.
• Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
• Blackwell played point guard for a Bengals team that reached the NCISAA Class 4-A championship game and finished 27-4.
• The 5-foot-6 junior averaged 9.2 points, 4.2 steals and 3.4 assists for a deep team to earn 4-A all-state honors.
• All-PTAC performer.
SECOND TEAM: Thalia Carter, Northwest Guilford
• A steady point guard, Carter excelled defensively and was outstanding offensively in the open floor.
• The 5-foot-8 senior averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals for a Vikings team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season title with Ragsdale, won the conference tournament, advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 25-4.
• Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district,
• All-Metro 4-A.
• HAECO Invitational MVP.
SECOND TEAM: Jayla Harris, Northern Guilford
• Harris was a senior leader for a Nighthawks team that shared the Mid-State 3-A Conference regular-season title, reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs and finished 21-7.
• The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds.
• Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
• All-conference.
• Triad All-Star Classic selection.
SECOND TEAM: Diamond Monroe, Ragsdale
• A 5-foot-9 guard, Monroe stretches defenses with her 3-point shooting and can also get to the basket off the dribble.
• The junior averaged 12.5 points for a Tigers team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season title with Northwest Guilford, reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 22-5.
• Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
• Committed to Elon.
SECOND TEAM: Jeriel Nesbitt, Andrews
• Nesbitt is a dynamic wing who finished her Red Raiders career as a four-time all-conference selection and led them to three PAC 7 2-A tournament championships.
• The 5-foot-10 senior averaged 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game.
• Four-year team captain.
• Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
• Chosen to play in the Triad All-Star Classic.
• Also an outstanding athlete in track and field.
• Will play basketball at Fayetteville State.
THIRD TEAM: Jada Artis, Reidsville
• Artis may stand just 5-foot-3, but the senior was a do-everything guard for a Rams team that went 18-6 and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.
• Averaged 15.0 points, 5.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.
• All-Mid-State 2-A Conference.
• Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
• The 6-foot-3 junior is still developing as a post player, but got better and better as the season progressed.
• Fulmore averaged 14 points 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals for a Dudley team that won the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference regular-season and tournament titles, reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs and finished 20-8.
• Had 11 double-doubles, and averaged 26 points and 19.5 rebounds in the Panthers’ two playoff games.
• All-conference.
THIRD TEAM: Megan Harkey, Northwest Guilford
• An intimidating presence at the back of the Vikings’ defense, the 6-foot-6 senior might have only averaged 2.3 blocks per game, but she discouraged or altered many other shots.
• Averaged 7.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for a Northwest Guilford team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season title with Ragsdale, won the conference tournament, advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 25-4.
• Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
• Will play basketball at Xavier University.
THIRD TEAM: Tiir Nyok, Southwest Guilford
• One of the most athletic players in the area, the 5-foot-10 junior uses her speed and length to impact the game at both ends of the floor.
• Averaged 15 points, six rebounds and four steals for a Cowgirls team that reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs and finished 19-10.
• All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.
• Sheetz holiday tournament MVP.
THIRD TEAM: Asia Pearley, Northeast Guilford
• A force inside for the Rams, the 6-foot senior was a double-double machine.
• Averaged 17.8 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Rams.
• Mid-State 3-A Conference’s co-player of the year.
THIRD TEAM: Kennedy Powell, High Point Christian
• A rising star, the 6-foot sophomore already has surpassed 1,000 points and 725 rebounds in her Cougars career.
• Powell scored 30 or more points three times and averaged a double-double in conference play for a High Point Christian team that finished 16-9.
