Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area basketball coaches:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Breon Pass, Reidsville
• A multisport standout, Pass averaged averaged 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game for a Rams team that reached the fourth round of the Class 2-A playoffs and finished 26-3.
• The 6-foot-2 junior guard's most impressive performance came in a 92-90 comeback win over Salisbury on Jan. 18 at Smith High School in the Big Shots MLK Tourney Town Showcase. He finished with 50 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals and blocked a potential tying shot in the closing seconds.
• Was the 68th player in NCHSAA boys basketball history to score at least 50 points in a game.
• First-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
• Mid State 2-A Conference’s player of the year and a three-time all-conference selection.
• Was second-team HSXtra.com All-Area in 2018 and first-team All-Area in 2019.
• Also a two-time HSXtra.com first-team All-Area selection in football and helped the Rams win the last two Class 2-A state championships.
• Will have plenty of Division I scholarship options in basketball and football.
Coach Jason Ross: “Breon was unbelievable for us this season on and off the court. Having to deal with the unexpected loss of his father (former Rams coach Curtis Pass) over the summer and then being able to perform at the extraordinary high level he did this season not only on the basketball court but also on the football field shows you what type of young man he is not just athletically but mentally as well. The entire Reidsville community is very proud of him.”
FIRST TEAM: Kadyn "K.D." Dawkins
• The dynamic 5-foot-8 junior displayed almost unlimited shooting range.
• Dawkins averaged 24.3 points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
• Shot 80 percent from the free-throw line and 46 percent from 3-point range for a Wildcats team that went unbeaten in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference, reached the third round of the Class 3-A playoffs and finished 22-7.
• Conference’s player of the year and a second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district selection.
FIRST TEAM: Jaden Ellis, Page
• The 6-foot junior was the point guard and floor leader for a Pirates team that reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 16-12.
• Ellis averaged 17.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists even with most defenses focusing on him.
• All-Metro 4-A and second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
• Flowers is a 6-foot-5 wing who can get to the basket, hit midrange jumpers and play defense.
• The senior averaged 19.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game for a Whirlies team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference’s regular-season title with Northwest Guilford, reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs and finished 18-8. Also drew 25 charges.
• Metro 4-A’s player of the year.
• First-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
• Chosen for the Triad All-Star Classic.
• Will play basketball at High Point University.
FIRS TEAM: Christain Hampton, Northwest Guilford
• Hampton waisn’t just the guy who shattered a backboard on a dunk attempt at Grimsley, the 6-foot-1 senior was an explosive scorer in the open floor and a long, aggressive defender.
• Averaged 18.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds for a Vikings team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season title with Grimsley, won the conference tournament, reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs and finished 24-5.
• First-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
• Has scholarship offers from Catawba and Mount Olive and recruiting interest from multiple Division I schools and junior colleges.
FIRST TEAM: Silas Mason, Smith
• The 6-foot-7 senior is a long wing whose athleticism makes him a factor on both ends of the floor.
• Averaged more than 20 points and seven rebounds for a Golden Eagles team that reached the fourth round of the Class 3-A playoffs and finished 21-8.
• N.C. Basketball Coaches Association district player of the year.
• All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference and All-HAECO Invitational.
• Was chosen to play in the Carolinas Classic all-star game.
• A second-team HSXtra.com All-Area selection in 2019.
• Has scholarship offers from more than a dozen Division I programs.
FIRST TEAM: Dean Reiber, Northwest Guilford
• At 6-foot-8, Reiber is a versatile big man who has the skills to play in the post or on the perimeter.
• Averaged 17 points, six rebounds and two assists for a Vikings team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season title with Grimsley, won the conference tournament, reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs and finished 24-5
• Metro 4-A’s defensive player of the year.
• First-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
• Three-time all-conference and three-time HSXtra.com All-Area selection.
• Chosen to play in the Carolinas Classic all-star game.
• Will play basketball at Rutgers.
SECOND TEAM: Auldon Edwards, Reidsville
• A transfer from Cummings, Edwards made a major impact in football and basketball in his lone season with the Rams.
• In basketball, the 6-foot-4 senior averaged 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
• Helped Reidsville finish 26-3 and reach the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.
• Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
• Finished his high school career with more than 2,000 points.
• Was a standout receiver for the Rams' Class 2-A state championship football team.
SECOND TEAM: Javen Chandler, Morehead
• Chandler is a 6-foot combo guard who helped lead the Panthers to one of their best seasons in recent memory.
• Averaged 18.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for a Morehead team that shared the Mid-State 3-A regular-season title with Northern Guilford, won the conference tournament, reached the Class 2-A playoffs and finished 20-7.
• Conference tournament MVP.
SECOND TEAM: Nolan Hodge, Northern Guilford
• When the 6-foot-5 sophomore took over as the Nighthawks’ primary ballhandler, their offense found another gear that helped them win the Mid-State 3-A Conference regular-season title.
• The younger brother of former Northern standout Kellen Hodge and the son of assistant coach Derek Hodge, Nolan averaged 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for a team that went 16-10 and reached the Class 3-A playoffs.
• All-conference and third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
SECOND TEAM: Nick McMullen, Smith
• One of the top post players in the area, the 6-foot-8 senior elevated his game during the Golden Eagles’ run to the Class 3-A West Regional semifinals.
• McMullen averaged more than 15 points and 10 rebounds for a Smith team that finished 21-8.
• All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference and first-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
• A physical scorer for the Wildcats, as well as one of the area’s top football quarterbacks in the Class of 2021, the 6-foot-4 forward averaged 14.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.5 steals.
• Smith helped Eastern Guilford go unbeaten in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference, reach the third round of the Class 3-A playoffs and finish 22-7.
• All-conference.
THIRD TEAM: Kenel Barrett, Andrews
• Barrett is a multitalented 6-foot-1 guard who averaged 18 points, seven assists and three steals per game as a senior for a Red Raiders team that went 14-12 and reached the Class 2-A playoffs.
• All-PAC 7 2-A.
THIRD TEAM: Bryce Causey, Southwest Guilford
• Causey was a reserve on last season’s Class 3-A championship team who, like fellow senior Miles Taylor, grew into an expanded role as a senior for the Cowboys.
• The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 16.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals for a Southwest Guilford team that reached the Class 3-A playoffs.
• All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.
THIRD TEAM: Daniel Cooper, Grimsley
• Maybe the best offensive rebounder in the area, the 6-foot-3 junior was a perfect complement to first-team HSXtra.com All-Area selection Ahmil Flowers.
• Cooper missed eight games early in the season because of an injury, and the Whirlies were a much better team after his return.
• Averaged 12.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for a team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference’s regular-season title with Northwest Guilford, reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs and finished 18-8.
• All-conference.
THIRD TEAM: Shy Lampkin, Morehead
• The 6-foot-3 senior guard helped lead the Panthers to a share of the Mid-State 3-A’s regular-season title with Northern Guilford.
• Lampkin averaged 12.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists as Morehead won the conference tournament, reached the Class 2-A playoffs and finished 20-7.
• All-Mid-State 3-A.
THIRD TEAM: Franklin Stockton, Dudley
• Stockton is a 6-foot-5 wing who was at his best in the Panthers’ biggest games.
• The junior averaged 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds for a Dudley team that went 17-10 and reached the second round of the Class 3-A playoffs, losing to eventual West Regional champion Morganton Freedom.
• All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andrews: G-F T.J. East, 6-3, senior.
Dudley: G Ayden Gamble, 6-2, junior; G Darien Wynn, 6-2, senior.
Eastern Guilford: F Omarion “O.J.” Johnson, 6-3, senior.
Grimsley: F Travis Shaw, 6-6, sophomore.
Northeast Guilford: F Tyric Herbin, 6-2, senior; G Jeremiah Malone, 6-0, senior.
Northern Guilford: G Carson Lomax, 6-3, senior; F Adonijah Whitley, 6-4, junior.
Northwest Guilford: G Robbie Boulton, 6-3, senior; G Brandon Thomas, 6-3, senior.
Reidsville: G-F K.J. Allen, 6-1, senior.
Smith: G Khalid Hinds, 5-11, senior; F Jordan Williams, 6-5, senior.
Southeast Guilford: G Taj Raleigh, 6-0, senior.
Southwest Guilford: F Miles Taylor, 6-4, senior.
Western Guilford: G T.J. Espinosa-Smith, 5-10, sophomore.
