Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area basketball coaches:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cam Hayes, Greensboro Day
• A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Hayes had to play a bigger role as a senior leader with teammate Carson McCorkle sidelined after the first 11 games.
• Hayes averaged 10.1 points while playing limited minutes because so many of the Bengals’ regular-season games were blowouts.
• Shot 56 percent from the field, 36 percent from 3-point range and 88 percent from the free-throw line.
• All-HAECO Invitational and NCISAA Class 4-A all-state for a team that reached the state semifinals and finished 31-5.
• Shared PTAC’s player of the year honors with teammate Bryce Harris.
• Was a first-team HSXtra.com first-team All-Area selection for private/charter schools last season and a second-team public schools selection in 2018.
• Played in the NCISAA all-star game.
• Started his high school career at Smith before transferring to Greensboro Day.
• Will play basketball next season at N.C. State.
Coach Freddy Johnson: “Cam has been a joy to coach over the past two years. He has worked hard to expand his game, especially on the defensive end, to prepare for the next level. He continued to lead our team all season, and we are excited to watch him next year at N.C. State.”
FIRST TEAM: Bryce Harris, Greensboro Day
• The 6-foot-5 junior has the ability to impact the game inside or outside and often created mismatches for the Bengals.
• Harris avearged 13 points and seven rebounds for a Greensboro Day team that reached the NCISAA Class 4-A semifinals and finished 31-5.
• Shared PTAC’s player of the year award with HSXtra.com Player of the Year and teammate Cam Hayes.
• NCISAA Class 4-A all-state.
• All-tournament at the HAECO Invitational, Chick-fil-A Classic and Bass Pro Tournament of Champions.
FIRS TEAM: Trent McIntyre, Piedmont Classical
• Senior leader for a Bobcats team that won its fourth straight CAASC state title and also claimed the USA National Prep Tournament title.
• The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals per game for a deep Piedmont Classical that finished 25-9.
• CAASC all-state and two-time state championship game MVP.
• Added 25 points and seven rebounds in the National Prep Tournament final.
• Also HSXtra.com All-Area for private/charter schools in 2019.
FIRST TEAM: Amare Miller, Piedmont Classical
• Athletic forward who emerged as an inside force for the Bobcats over the course of a season that ended with two championships, their fourth straight CAASC crown and the USA National Prep Tournament title.
• The 6-foot-6 sophomore averaged 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks for a Piedmont Classical team that finished 25-9.
FIRST TEAM: Landon Sutton, High Point Christian
• The 6-foot shooting guard made 45 percent of his 3-point attempts and averaged 22 points per game for the Cougars.
• The senior earned NCISAA Class 3-A all-state and all-conference honors.
• Played in NCISAA all-star game and was chosen for the Triad All-Star Classic.
• lso first-team HSXtra.com All-Area for private/charter schools in 2019.
• Will play college basketball and is considering Emory & Henry, Guilford, Lynchburg and Randolph-Macon.
FIRST TEAM: Jamarii Thomas, Piedmont Classical
• Explosive combo guard for a Bobcats team that claimed its fourth straight CAASC championship and also won the USA National Prep Tournament title.
• The 6-foot junior averaged 16 points, three assists and two steals as Piedmont Classical went 25-9.
• CAASC all-state.
SECOND TEAM: Kaleb Brooks, Wesleyan
• The 6-foot-6 senior provided a strong inside presence for a Trojans team that finished 16-11.
• Brooks averaged 11.5 points, five rebounds and two assists per game.
• Played in the NCISAA all-star game and was selected for the Triad All-Star Classic.
SECOND TEAM: K.J. Garrett, High Point Christian
• The 6-foot-1 junior teamed with first-team HSXtra.com All-Area selection Landon Sutton to give the Cougars a high-scoring backcourt.
• Averaged 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals for a High Point Christian team that finished 15-15.
• All-conference.
• Holds scholarship offers from N.C. A&T and New Hampshire.
SECOND TEAM: Dawson McAlhany, Bishop McGuinness
• An emerging talent for the Villains, the 6-foot-4 sophomore has a versatile game that only figures to expand.
• Averaged 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals and finished the season with 13 double-doubles.
• All-Northwest 1-A Conference.
• Already has recruiting interest from Elon, UMBC and Wofford.
SECOND TEAM: Isaiah Ray, Wesleyan
• The 6-foot-5 junior is a long, versatile guard who helped the Trojans finish 16-11.
• Averaged 14 points, four rebounds and three assists per game after transferring from Dudley and has some college recruiting interest.
SECOND TEAM: Brock Williams, Greensboro Day
• The next big-time guard for the Bengals, Williams averaged 10.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game as a 6-foot-1 junior.
• Came to Greensboro Day as a transfer from Burlington Christian with a reputation as a scorer, but developed into a defensive stopper.
• HAECO Invitational MVP.
• NCISAA Class 4-A all-state after earning 2-A all-state honors in 2019.
• Has scholarship offers from Elon and High Point.
HONORABLE MENTION
Caldwell: G Alex Raley, 5-11, junior.
Greensboro Day: G Carson McCorkle, 6-3, senior; G Jaydon Young, 6-3, freshman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.