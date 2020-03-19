Andrews: G-F T.J. East, 6-3, senior.

Dudley: G Ayden Gamble, 6-2, junior; G Darien Wynn, 6-2, senior.

Eastern Guilford: F Omarion “O.J.” Johnson, 6-3, senior.

Grimsley: F Travis Shaw, 6-6, sophomore.

Northeast Guilford: F Tyric Herbin, 6-2, senior; G Jeremiah Malone, 6-0, senior.

Northern Guilford: G Carson Lomax, 6-3, senior; F Adonijah Whitley, 6-4, junior.

Northwest Guilford: G Robbie Boulton, 6-3, senior; G Brandon Thomas, 6-3, senior.

Reidsville: G-F K.J. Allen, 6-1, senior.

Smith: G Khalid Hinds, 5-11, senior; F Jordan Williams, 6-5, senior.

Southeast Guilford: G Taj Raleigh, 6-0, senior.

Southwest Guilford: F Miles Taylor, 6-4, senior.

Western Guilford: G T.J. Espinosa-Smith, 5-10, sophomore.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

