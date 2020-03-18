Andrews: G-F Ashley Bowman, 5-9, sophomore; G Sequoyah Johnson, 5-7, senior.

Bishop McGuinness: G Charley Chappell, 5-6, freshman; F Tate Chappell, 5-10, freshman; G Michelle Petrangeli, 5-9, junior.

Caldwell: F Ella Hedman, 5-10, sophomore.

Dudley: G Marissa Wooten, 5-9, junior.

Grimsley: G Tajamirah Russell, 5-2, junior; G Destonie Tisdale, 5-1, sophomore.

Greensboro Day: F Paula Graichen, 5-10, junior.

McMichael: G-F Sadie Nester, 5-7, senior; G Faith Robertson, 5-3, freshman.

Morehead: G Janika Millner, 5-5, senior.

Northeast Guilford: G Nadia Carter, 5-1, senior.

Northern Guilford: G-F Taylor Haynes, 5-9, junior; F Jadyn Newsome, 5-10, freshman.

Page: G Reagan Maynard, 5-8, junior.

Reidsville: G A’mani Smalls, 5-2, junior.

Rockingham County: G Kerry Nelson, 5-6, senior.

Southeast Guilford: G Sydney Roberts, 5-5, sophomore.

Wesleyan: G Lillian McRae, 5-6, sophomore.

Western Guilford: F Jemoni Carter, 5-8, senior.

