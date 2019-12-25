The HAECO Invitational isn't the only holiday basketball tournament this week in Guilford County. Here are the schedules for the Eastern Guilford tournament and the Southwest Guilford tournament:
EASTERN GUILFORD
BOYS
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Northeast Guilford vs. Burlington Christian, 11:30 a.m.
Southeast Guilford vs. Winterville South Central, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte Harding vs. Reidsville, 5:30 p.m.
Western Guilford at Eastern Guilford, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Losers' bracket
Northeast Guilford-Burlington Christian loser vs. Southeast Guilford-South Central loser, 10 a.m.
Harding-Reidsville loser vs. Western Guilford-Eastern Guilford loser, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Northeast Guilford-Burlington Christian winner vs. Southeast Guilford-South Central winner, 4 p.m.
Harding-Reidsville winner vs. Western Guilford-Eastern Guilford winner, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Seventh place, 11:30 a.m.
Fifth place, 2:30 p.m.
Third place, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Piedmont Classical vs. Western Guilford, 10 a.m.
Raleigh Enloe vs. Southeast Guilford, 1 p.m.
Northeast Guilford vs. Reidsville, 4 p.m.
Southeast Guilford JV at Eastern Guilford, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Consolation bracket
Piedmont Classical-Western Guilford loser vs. Enloe-Southeast Guilford loser, 11:30 a.m.
Northeast Guilford-Reidsville loser vs. Southeast Guilford JV-Eastern Guilford loser, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Piedmont Classical-Western Guilford winner vs. Enloe-Southeast Guilford winner, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast Guilford-Reidsville winner vs. Southeast Guilford JV-Eastern Guilford winner, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Seventh place, 10 a.m.
Fifth place, 1 p.m.
Third place, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
BOYS
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Coggins Gym
High Point Christian vs. Andrews, 1:30 p.m.
High Point Central vs. Wesleyan, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Guilford at Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Annex gym
Cary Panther Creek vs. Winston-Salem Christian, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Consolation bracket (Annex gym)
Panther Creek/Winston-Salem Christian loser vs. High Point Central-Wesleyan loser, 1:30 p.m.
High Point Christian-Andrews loser vs. Southwest Guilford-Southern Guilford loser, 3 p.m.
Semifinals (Coggins Gym)
High Point Christian-Andrews winner vs. Southwest Guilford-Southern Guilford winner, 4:30 p.m.
Panther Creek/Winston-Salem Christian winner vs. High Point Central-Wesleyan winner, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Annex gym
Seventh place, 1:30 p.m.
Fifth place, 4:30 p.m.
Coggins Gym
Third place, 4:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Coggins Gym
Central Cabarrus vs. High Point Central, 3 p.m.
Wesleyan at Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
Annex gym
North Davidson vs. Richmond, 1:30 p.m.
Southern Pines Pinecrest vs. Southern Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Consolation bracket
North Davidson-Richmond loser vs. Pinecrest-Southern Guilford loser, 1:30 p.m. (Coggins Gym)
Central Cabarrus-Southwest Guilford loser vs. Wesleyan-Southwest Guilford loser, 4:30 p.m. (Annex gym)
Semifinals
North Davidson-Richmond winner vs. Pinecrest-Southern Guilford winner, 3 p.m. (Coggins Gym)
Central Cabarrus-Southwest Guilford winner vs. Wesleyan-Southwest Guilford winner, 6 p.m. (Coggins gym)
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Annex gym
Seventh place, 3 p.m.
Coggins Gym
Fifth place, 1:30 p.m.
Third place, 3 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
