The HAECO Invitational isn't the only holiday basketball tournament this week in Guilford County. Here are the schedules for the Eastern Guilford tournament and the Southwest Guilford tournament:

EASTERN GUILFORD

BOYS

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Northeast Guilford vs. Burlington Christian, 11:30 a.m.

Southeast Guilford vs. Winterville South Central, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte Harding vs. Reidsville, 5:30 p.m.

Western Guilford at Eastern Guilford, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Losers' bracket

Northeast Guilford-Burlington Christian loser vs. Southeast Guilford-South Central loser, 10 a.m.

Harding-Reidsville loser vs. Western Guilford-Eastern Guilford loser, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Northeast Guilford-Burlington Christian winner vs. Southeast Guilford-South Central winner, 4 p.m.

Harding-Reidsville winner vs. Western Guilford-Eastern Guilford winner, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Seventh place, 11:30 a.m.

Fifth place, 2:30 p.m.

Third place, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Piedmont Classical vs. Western Guilford, 10 a.m.

Raleigh Enloe vs. Southeast Guilford, 1 p.m.

Northeast Guilford vs. Reidsville, 4 p.m.

Southeast Guilford JV at Eastern Guilford, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Consolation bracket

Piedmont Classical-Western Guilford loser vs. Enloe-Southeast Guilford loser, 11:30 a.m.

Northeast Guilford-Reidsville loser vs. Southeast Guilford JV-Eastern Guilford loser, 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Piedmont Classical-Western Guilford winner vs. Enloe-Southeast Guilford winner, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast Guilford-Reidsville winner vs. Southeast Guilford JV-Eastern Guilford winner, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Seventh place, 10 a.m.

Fifth place, 1 p.m.

Third place, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

BOYS

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Coggins Gym

High Point Christian vs. Andrews, 1:30 p.m.

High Point Central vs. Wesleyan, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Guilford at Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Annex gym

Cary Panther Creek vs. Winston-Salem Christian, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Consolation bracket (Annex gym)

Panther Creek/Winston-Salem Christian loser vs. High Point Central-Wesleyan loser, 1:30 p.m.

High Point Christian-Andrews loser vs. Southwest Guilford-Southern Guilford loser, 3 p.m.

Semifinals (Coggins Gym)

High Point Christian-Andrews winner vs. Southwest Guilford-Southern Guilford winner, 4:30 p.m.

Panther Creek/Winston-Salem Christian winner vs. High Point Central-Wesleyan winner, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Annex gym

Seventh place, 1:30 p.m.

Fifth place, 4:30 p.m.

Coggins Gym

Third place, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Coggins Gym

Central Cabarrus vs. High Point Central, 3 p.m.

Wesleyan at Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

Annex gym

North Davidson vs. Richmond, 1:30 p.m.

Southern Pines Pinecrest vs. Southern Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Consolation bracket

North Davidson-Richmond loser vs. Pinecrest-Southern Guilford loser, 1:30 p.m. (Coggins Gym)

Central Cabarrus-Southwest Guilford loser vs. Wesleyan-Southwest Guilford loser, 4:30 p.m. (Annex gym)

Semifinals

North Davidson-Richmond winner vs. Pinecrest-Southern Guilford winner, 3 p.m. (Coggins Gym)

Central Cabarrus-Southwest Guilford winner vs. Wesleyan-Southwest Guilford winner, 6 p.m. (Coggins gym)

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Annex gym

Seventh place, 3 p.m.

Coggins Gym

Fifth place, 1:30 p.m.

Third place, 3 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

