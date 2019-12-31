VIRGINIA TECH (0-1, 10-2) at NO. 9 N.C. STATE (1-0, 12-0)
What
ACC women’s basketball.
When
7 p.m. Thursday.
Where
Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh.
Streaming
ACC Network Extra.
Tickets
$5-$25.
Area players to watch
Virginia Tech — C Liz Kitley, 6-5, Fr. (11.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.8 bpg); G Cayla King, 5-11, Fr. (3.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 1.4 apg). N.C. State — C Elissa Cunane, 6-5, Soph. (15.9 ppg, 10.6 rpg).
What they’re saying about the matchup
“It will be like old times, when we were playing in high school. It came pretty fast when you think about it.” — Cayla King, Northwest Guilford alumna
“As soon as I hit the court for warmups I’ll see them and maybe, if I make eye contact, give them a smile or a little wave. After that, they’re just another team and I’m going to be focused on the game. Afterward, I’ll give them hugs.” — Elissa Cunane, Northern Guilford alumna
“We played against her so much that it will just feel like a blast from the past, just on a completely different level. But at the end of the day it’s just another game. … But (the opening tip) is definitely going to be funny and I’ll probably laugh, but I have to focus on my team and what we’re going to do.” — Liz Kitley, Northwest Guilford alumna
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.