Cayla King Liz Kitley

Former Northwest Guilford basketball standouts Cayla King (center) and Elizabeth Kitley (right) are enjoying their freshman season at Virginia Tech.

 Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times

VIRGINIA TECH (0-1, 10-2) at NO. 9 N.C. STATE (1-0, 12-0)

What

ACC women’s basketball.

When

7 p.m. Thursday.

NC State vs Florida State in ACC Women's Tournament (copy)

Former Northern Guilford standout Elissa Cunane is leading N.C. State in scoring and rebounding as a sophomore.

Where

Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh.

Streaming

ACC Network Extra.

Tickets

$5-$25.

Area players to watch

Virginia Tech — C Liz Kitley, 6-5, Fr. (11.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.8 bpg); G Cayla King, 5-11, Fr. (3.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 1.4 apg). N.C. State — C Elissa Cunane, 6-5, Soph. (15.9 ppg, 10.6 rpg).

What they’re saying about the matchup

“It will be like old times, when we were playing in high school. It came pretty fast when you think about it.” — Cayla King, Northwest Guilford alumna

“As soon as I hit the court for warmups I’ll see them and maybe, if I make eye contact, give them a smile or a little wave. After that, they’re just another team and I’m going to be focused on the game. Afterward, I’ll give them hugs.” — Elissa Cunane, Northern Guilford alumna

“We played against her so much that it will just feel like a blast from the past, just on a completely different level. But at the end of the day it’s just another game. … But (the opening tip) is definitely going to be funny and I’ll probably laugh, but I have to focus on my team and what we’re going to do.” — Liz Kitley, Northwest Guilford alumna

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments