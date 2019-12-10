What
High school basketball tournament.
Where
Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
When
Dec. 26-28.
Tickets
Available through participating schools or at the Greensboro Coliseum box office. Tournament books containing tickets for all games are $15. Single-session tickets are $7 for the opening and semifinal rounds and $10 for championship day. Single-session tickets are only available at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center box office.
SCHEDULE
Dec. 26
Boys
Court 2
No. 2 Smith vs. No. 7 Northern Guilford, 2:30 p.m.
No. 3 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 6 Grimsley, 4 p.m.
Court 1
No. 1 Greensboro Day vs. No. 8 Ragsdale, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Dudley vs. No. 5 Page, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Court 1
No. 1 Ragsdale vs. No. 8 Smith, 3 p.m.
No. 4 Northern Guilford vs. No. 5 Dudley, 4:30 p.m.
Court 2
No. 2 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 7 Page, 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Greensboro Day vs. No. 6 Grimsley, 7 p.m.
Dec. 27
Boys
Court 2
Greensboro Day-Ragsdale loser vs. Dudley-Page loser, 5 p.m.
Smith-Northern Guilford loser vs. Northwest Guilford-Grimsley loser, 6:30 p.m.
Court 1
Greensboro Day-Ragsdale winner vs. Dudley-Page winner, 6 p.m.
Smith-Northern Guilford winner vs. Northwest Guilford-Grimsley winner, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Court 2
Ragsdale-Smith loser vs. Northern Guilford-Dudley loser, 1:30 p.m.
Northwest Guilford-Page loser vs. Greensboro Day-Grimsley loser, 3 p.m.
Court 1
Ragsdale-Smith winner vs. Northern Guilford-Dudley winner, 2:30 p.m.
Northwest Guilford-Page winner vs. Greensboro Day-Grimsley winner, 4 p.m.
Dec. 28
Boys
Court 2
Seventh-place game, 12:30 p.m.
Fifth-place game, 3:30 p.m.
Court 1
Third-place game, 1:30 p.m.
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Court 2
Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 2 p.m.
Court 1
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 3:30 p.m.
GREENSBORO SPORTS COUNCIL'S BILL LEE SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
Taneij'a Baldwin, Dudley; Jayla Harris, Northern Guilford; Carson Lomax, Northern Guilford; Cason Pierce, Greensboro Day.
