What
High school basketball tournament.
Where
Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
When
Through Saturday.
Tickets
Available through participating schools or at the Greensboro Coliseum box office. Single-session tickets are $10 for the semifinal round and $15 for championship day. Single-session tickets are only available at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center box office.
SCHEDULE AND RESULTS
Thursday
Boys
Court 2
No. 2 Smith 52, No. 7 Northern Guilford, 38
No. 3 Northwest Guilford 74, No. 6 Grimsley 72
Court 1
No. 1 Greensboro Day 80, No. 8 Ragsdale 42
No. 5 Page 52, No. 4 Dudley 49
Girls
Court 1
No. 1 Ragsdale 82, No. 8 Smith 29
No. 4 Northern Guilford 51, No. 5 Dudley 30
Court 2
No. 2 Northwest Guilford 68, No. 7 Page 8
No. 3 Greensboro Day 56, No. 6 Grimsley 27
Friday
Boys
Court 2
Ragsdale vs. Dudley, 5 p.m.
Northern Guilford vs. Grimsley, 6:30 p.m.
Court 1
Greensboro Day vs. Page, 6 p.m.
Smith vs. Northwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Court 2
Smith vs. Dudley, 1:30 p.m.
Page vs. Grimsley, 3 p.m.
Court 1
Ragsdale vs. Northern Guilford, 2:30 p.m.
Northwest Guilford vs. Greensboro Day, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Boys
Court 2
Seventh-place game, 12:30 p.m.
Fifth-place game, 3:30 p.m.
Court 1
Third-place game, 1:30 p.m.
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Court 2
Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 2 p.m.
Court 1
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 3:30 p.m.
