What

High school basketball tournament.

Where

Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

When

Through Saturday.

Tickets

Available through participating schools or at the Greensboro Coliseum box office. Single-session tickets are $10 for the semifinal round and $15 for championship day. Single-session tickets are only available at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center box office.

SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

Thursday

Boys

Court 2

No. 2 Smith 52, No. 7 Northern Guilford, 38

No. 3 Northwest Guilford 74, No. 6 Grimsley 72

Court 1

No. 1 Greensboro Day 80, No. 8 Ragsdale 42

No. 5 Page 52, No. 4 Dudley 49

Girls

Court 1

No. 1 Ragsdale 82, No. 8 Smith 29

No. 4 Northern Guilford 51, No. 5 Dudley 30

Court 2

No. 2 Northwest Guilford 68, No. 7 Page 8

No. 3 Greensboro Day 56, No. 6 Grimsley 27 

Friday

Boys

Court 2

Ragsdale vs. Dudley, 5 p.m.

Northern Guilford vs. Grimsley, 6:30 p.m.

Court 1

Greensboro Day vs. Page, 6 p.m.

Smith vs. Northwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Court 2

Smith vs. Dudley, 1:30 p.m.

Page vs. Grimsley, 3 p.m.

Court 1

Ragsdale vs. Northern Guilford, 2:30 p.m.

Northwest Guilford vs. Greensboro Day, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Boys

Court 2

Seventh-place game, 12:30 p.m.

Fifth-place game, 3:30 p.m.

Court 1

Third-place game, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Court 2

Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 2 p.m.

Court 1

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

