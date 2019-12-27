What
High school basketball tournament.
Where
Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
When
Through Saturday.
Tickets
Tickets are $15 for championship day and are available at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center box office.
SCHEDULE AND RESULTS
Thursday
Boys
Court 2
No. 2 Smith 52, No. 7 Northern Guilford, 38
No. 3 Northwest Guilford 74, No. 6 Grimsley 72
Court 1
No. 1 Greensboro Day 80, No. 8 Ragsdale 42
No. 5 Page 52, No. 4 Dudley 49
Girls
Court 1
No. 1 Ragsdale 82, No. 8 Smith 29
No. 4 Northern Guilford 51, No. 5 Dudley 30
Court 2
No. 2 Northwest Guilford 68, No. 7 Page 8
No. 3 Greensboro Day 56, No. 6 Grimsley 27
Friday
Boys
Court 2
Dudley 66, Ragsdale 59
Grimsley 62, Northern Guilford 53
Court 1
Greensboro Day 82, Page 38
Smith 67, Northwest Guilford 44
Girls
Court 2
Dudley 59, Smith 4
Grimsley 39, Page 35
Court 1
Ragsdale 56, Northern Guilford 44
Northwest Guilford 65, Greensboro Day 51
Saturday
Boys
Court 2
Seventh place: Northern Guilford vs. Ragsdale, 12:30 p.m.
Fifth place: Grimsley vs. Dudley, 3:30 p.m.
Court 1
Third place: Page vs. Northwest Guilford, 1:30 p.m.
Championship: Smith vs. Greensboro Day, 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Court 2
Seventh place: Smith vs. Page, 11 a.m.
Fifth place: Grimsley vs. Dudley, 2 p.m.
Court 1
Third place: Northern Guilford vs. Greensboro Day, noon
Championship: Northwest Guilford vs. Ragsdale, 3:30 p.m.
