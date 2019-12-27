HaecoInvitationLogo

What

High school basketball tournament.

Where

Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

When

Through Saturday.

Tickets

Tickets are $15 for championship day and are available at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center box office.

SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

Thursday

Boys

Court 2

No. 2 Smith 52, No. 7 Northern Guilford, 38

No. 3 Northwest Guilford 74, No. 6 Grimsley 72

Court 1

No. 1 Greensboro Day 80, No. 8 Ragsdale 42

No. 5 Page 52, No. 4 Dudley 49

Girls

Court 1

No. 1 Ragsdale 82, No. 8 Smith 29

No. 4 Northern Guilford 51, No. 5 Dudley 30

Court 2

No. 2 Northwest Guilford 68, No. 7 Page 8

No. 3 Greensboro Day 56, No. 6 Grimsley 27 

Friday

Boys

Court 2

Dudley 66, Ragsdale 59

Grimsley 62, Northern Guilford 53

Court 1

Greensboro Day 82, Page 38

Smith 67, Northwest Guilford 44

Girls

Court 2

Dudley 59, Smith 4

Grimsley 39, Page 35

Court 1

Ragsdale 56, Northern Guilford 44

Northwest Guilford 65, Greensboro Day 51

Saturday

Boys

Court 2

Seventh place: Northern Guilford vs. Ragsdale, 12:30 p.m.

Fifth place: Grimsley vs. Dudley, 3:30 p.m.

Court 1

Third place: Page vs. Northwest Guilford, 1:30 p.m.

Championship: Smith vs. Greensboro Day, 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Court 2

Seventh place: Smith vs. Page, 11 a.m.

Fifth place: Grimsley vs. Dudley, 2 p.m.

Court 1

Third place: Northern Guilford vs. Greensboro Day, noon

Championship: Northwest Guilford vs. Ragsdale, 3:30 p.m.

