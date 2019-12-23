HaecoInvitationLogo

What

High school basketball tournament.

Where

Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

When

Thursday-Saturday.

Tickets

Available at the Greensboro Coliseum box office. Tournament books containing tickets for all games are $15. Single-session tickets are $7 for the opening and semifinal rounds and $10 for championship day. 

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Boys

Court 2

No. 2 Smith vs. No. 7 Northern Guilford, 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 6 Grimsley, 4 p.m.

Court 1

No. 1 Greensboro Day vs. No. 8 Ragsdale, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Dudley vs. No. 5 Page, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Court 1

No. 1 Ragsdale vs. No. 8 Smith, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Northern Guilford vs. No. 5 Dudley, 4:30 p.m.

Court 2

No. 2 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 7 Page, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Greensboro Day vs. No. 6 Grimsley, 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys

Court 2

Greensboro Day-Ragsdale loser vs. Dudley-Page loser, 5 p.m.

Smith-Northern Guilford loser vs. Northwest Guilford-Grimsley loser, 6:30 p.m.

Court 1

Greensboro Day-Ragsdale winner vs. Dudley-Page winner, 6 p.m.

Smith-Northern Guilford winner vs. Northwest Guilford-Grimsley winner, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Court 2

Ragsdale-Smith loser vs. Northern Guilford-Dudley loser, 1:30 p.m.

Northwest Guilford-Page loser vs. Greensboro Day-Grimsley loser, 3 p.m.

Court 1

Ragsdale-Smith winner vs. Northern Guilford-Dudley winner, 2:30 p.m.

Northwest Guilford-Page winner vs. Greensboro Day-Grimsley winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Boys

Court 2

Seventh-place game, 12:30 p.m.

Fifth-place game, 3:30 p.m.

Court 1

Third-place game, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Court 2

Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 2 p.m.

Court 1

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO SPORTS COUNCIL'S BILL LEE SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

Taneij'a Baldwin, Dudley; Jayla Harris, Northern Guilford; Carson Lomax, Northern Guilford; Cason Pierce, Greensboro Day.

