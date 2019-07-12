Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
Former Southwest Guilford assistant coach Greg Vlazny (front, second from right) has been named the Cowboys' head coach. Vlazny was a key assistant on former coach Guy Shavers' staff as Southwest won two NCHSAA state championship in the last three seasons.
Southwest Guilford's Keyshaun Langley celebrates with teammates after victory over Burlington Williams in 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford assistant coach Will Price congratulates players against Burlington Williams during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford teacher Jim Van Steen holds up Christian Martin's jersey after defeating Burlington Williams during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Taylor Thompson, sister of injured Southwest Guilford player Christian Martin, is hugged by a Southwest supporter during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford teammates congratulate Joel Pettiford after he was named most outstanding player after 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford coach Guy Shavers will be wearing his second state championship ring in three years after defeating Burlington Williams during NCHSAA Class 3-A title game on March 16 in Chapel Hill.
Guy Shavers was named Associated Press boys basketball coach of the year for North Carolina after guiding Southwest Guilford to its second NCHSAA championship in three years. The Cowboys finished 32-0 and were ranked in the top 20 nationally in Shavers' final season as coach.
Neither Southwest Guilford students nor Keyshaun Langley could believe a foul call on a Langley block during game against Burlington Williams in 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford's Keyshaun Langley watches his three-point shot at end of half against Burlington William's Kennedy Miles during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
HIGH POINT — When Greg Vlazny stepped down as an assistant boys basketball at Southwest Guilford after the season, “It was extremely difficult, but it felt right,” he said.
A lot has happened with the Cowboys’ program since then.
First, Guy Shavers stepped down as head coach in April after 14 seasons and two state titles in the last three years.
Then, Shavers’ replacement, Brandon Mullis, was not retained after he was arrested last week and charged with taking indecent liberties with an underage female student at North Davidson High School, where he previously taught and coached.
This time, it felt right for Vlazny to pursue the job, and athletics director Brindon Christman announced his hiring today in an email.
Vlazny had left Southwest after 12 years to become sports director for the Jamestown Youth League, and he enjoyed his brief time there. “I cannot express enough gratitude to Ben Robinson, the president of the Jamestown Youth League, and Michelle Belcastro, the office manager,” he said.
“But deep down I knew that I was eventually going to get back into it,” Vlazny said of coaching high school basketball. “I just didn’t know when.”
He didn’t do anything involving high school basketball for a while after Southwest capped a 32-0 season with a NCHSAA Class 3-A title. But Vlazny decided to attend the annual summer jamboree in late June at Ragsdale as he and Shavers had done “forever.”
“I had stayed away for so long that I’d already gotten the itch,” he said. “I took my oldest, Cade, with me and it was like the good old days. I watched, scouted, took some notes. At the time I had no idea that would be beneficial to me.”
How beneficial became apparent when the Southwest job opened again last week. Vlazny called his wife, Brisa, shortly after learning that Mullis would no longer be the Cowboys’ coach.
“She said, ‘You know you want it, right?’ ” Vlazny said of the Southwest job. “Her support from the get-go is what helped me stop ignoring the voice in my head.”
Vlazny had already emailed Christman to offer his support to the Cowboys’ players.
“Out of sincere concern for the boys,” he said, “I reached out to Brindon to say, ‘Hey, I’m still around if you guys still need help with anything.’ ”
Christman replied within a couple of minutes and told Vlazny that he wanted to talk to him about the job.
“Then the voice in my head got a little bit louder,” Vlazny said.
Another voice he listened to was that of Shavers, who like Vlazny is a former UNCG player and who had been his coaching mentor since Vlazny graduated in 2007. They spoke by phone for at least an hour earlier this week.
“He was excited that I was pursuing it,” Vlazny said of Shavers, who now lives in Weston, Fla. Shavers also strongly encouraged him to take over the program they built.
“Guy had been telling me that I’m ready to be a head coach for about eight years now,” Vlazny said. “I have very little intention of changing anything per se.”
He will have to make some personnel changes after the Cowboys lost eight players to graduation, including UNCG signees Keyshaun and Kobe Langley and HSXtra.com Player of the Year Jay’den Turner (Queens).
“You don’t think about trying to replace them,” Vlazny said. “You just try to build on what we’ve got. We’ve talked about ‘the machine,’ and in a small part I helped build that machine. … Over the years we’ve had different pieces, but if you maintain that machine it can still work. It’s about guys buying in.”
Vlazny, who previously taught English at Southwest and will return in the fall as a teacher in the Occupational Course of Study (OCS) department, said he will start trying to get that buy-in when he can start working with his players again in late July.
“This senior class is used to winning,” he said. “My task is to get them to understand that in order to maintain that level of success we have to triple our efforts with everything. We can’t be complacent.”
That’s a lesson Vlazny learned from Shavers.
“I’m just going to do my best to follow the amazing example I just had for the last 12 years,” he said.
HIGH POINT — Former assistant coach Greg Vlazny has been named head boys basketball coach at Southwest Guilford.
Vlazny replaces Brandon Mullis, who was hired in May. Mullis' contract was not renewed after he was charged with taking indecent liberties with an underage female student at North Davidson High School, where he previously taught and coached.
Vlazny was an assistant under Guy Shavers at Southwest for 12 seasons and was a big part of NCHSAA state championship teams in 2017 and 2019. He taught English at the high school until January, when he resigned to take the position of sports director for the Jamestown Youth League. Vlazny will return to Southwest in the fall as a teacher in the Occupational Course of Study (OCS) department.
Vlazny was part of the first graduating class at Cary Academy in 2001 and played basketball and soccer there. He left as the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball. Vlazny continued his basketball playing career at UNCG and graduated in 2007. He and his wife, Brisa, have four children: Cade, 12; Brielle, 10; Nolan, 7; and Lincoln, 1.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.