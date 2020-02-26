SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Greensboro Day's Freddy Johnson was one of two people honored today by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as 2020 winners of the Morgan Wootten Award for Lifetime Achievement in Coaching High School Basketball.
The prestigious award, presented by the Elks Hoop Shoot, is named after Morgan Wootten, who served as head coach of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsvile, Md., for 46 years and is one of four high school coaches enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
The annual award recognizes two outstanding high school coaches, one for boys basketball and one for girls basketball. Johnson was honored for boys basketball, and former Oak Ridge (Tenn.) goach Jill Prudden was honored for girls basketball.
“The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to annually honor the legacy of Hall of Fame coach Morgan Wootten while recognizing high school coaches who use their platforms to positively impact the lives of their student-athletes,” said John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “While victories are important, Mr. Wootten taught us there is a greater value placed on the impact coaches make on players that carries on to their future endeavors and we applaud Coach Johnson and Coach Prudden for their efforts.”
Johnson, 65, became the head boys basketball coach at Greensboro Day in 1977. He has compiled an overall record of 1080-300, a winning percentage of 78.2. He is the winningest coach in N.C. high school basketball history, reaching the 1,000-win milestone in November 2017. His Bengals teams have appeared in 19 NCISAA state championship games, winning a record 11 state championships. His teams also have won 27 conference championships, and he has been named a conference coach of the year 23 times. He was the USA Today N.C. Coach of the Year in 2015 and the BallisLife.com National Coach of the Year in 2017. Johnson has coached in seven all-star games, including the 1997 Capital Classic All-Star Game, the 2013 McDonald’s All-American Game and the 2017 Jordan Brand Classic. He is an inductee in four Hall of Fames, including the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.
The Morgan Wootten Award winners were selected by a nationally based committee of Hall of Famers, national high school media members, tournament directors and others who have significantly impacted the game. The 2020 Morgan Wootten Awards for Lifetime Achievement in Coaching High School Basketball will be presented at the Basketball Hall of Fame Luncheon on April 1 at the DoubleTree by Hilton — Houston Greenway Plaza.
