KERNERSVILLE — One of the more interested spectators in the Glenn High School gym on Tuesday night was Cara Consuegra, the women’s basketball coach at Charlotte.
Consuegra was in town to watch Glenn senior Jacee Busick, who has signed to play for the 49ers beginning next season.
Consuegra had to be impressed by what she saw as Busick recovered from a slow start to score 21 points and lead Glenn past West Forsyth 72-63 in a battle for first place in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference.
“I kind of had to adjust to the way they were guarding me, trying to deny me the ball,” said Busick, who scored all of her points in the final three quarters. “I just had to figure how to get our offense going and get my teammates into the offense.”
West Forsyth (11-6, 4-1) and Glenn (16-1, 5-0) are the league’s two dominant teams and in all likelihood will be playing for the conference regular-season championship when they meet again in Clemmons on Feb. 14.
“Yeah, for the past couple of years these have been the two best teams,” Busick said. “We know this game is the one that’s going to be for the championship. We have to win it. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. It’s something we have to do.”
Glenn came out applying full-court pressure from start to finish, trying to keep the ball out of the hands of West Forsyth freshman Maddie Scheier, the team’s primary ballhandler. And for the most part it worked, as the Bobcats forced the Titans into numerous turnovers, which led to easy baskets at the other end.
“That’s kind of who we are,” Bobcats coach Melvin Heggie said. “We are going to live and die with our pressure defense. We were out of sync a little bit early but …. even though she’s only a freshman, Maddie Scheier is a real heady point guard. She gets it done. Right now West is in a situation where (Scheier) has to make most of the decisions, and if you don’t allow her to be the decision maker, it kind of puts them in a tough situation. With a team like West you want to try and take away their primary weapons.”
Glenn had two other double-figure scorers — Nakia Weston (15) and Iycez Adams (14).
Shakira Baskerville led the Titans with 26 points, many of them coming on long-range 3-pointers and Scheier added 19.
Because of injuries and illness, the Titans dressed only seven players. Starting center Caroline Johnson missed the game with the flu.
Coach Brittany Cox Hudson of West Forsyth acknowledged that Glenn’s pressing defense was a factor.
“Glenn’s a great athletic team and we’re young, so I thought the pressure got to us a little bit but I actually thought we did a lot better than we had in the past,” she said. “When you are playing with four freshmen and two juniors you are going to have those moments but our kids kept fighting. We adjusted and didn’t back down. We didn’t play scared, in my opinion, which is a big thing for us.”
Hudson is already anticipating the rematch with the Bobcats next month.
“I am absolutely looking forward to it,” she said. “This is a team that is young and getting better every day. This game has made us a lot better. We are going to watch film. We have faced a lot of adversity this year, losing two seniors to season-ending injuries and had one with the flu today. We will try to improve and be ready for the next game.”
Adams, who limped off the court with a sprained ankle at the end of the game, scored 12 of her 14 points in the first quarter as the Bobcats took advantage of their size on the inside. It was Adams’ first game against the Titans but she knew its importance.
“This was huge,” she said. “It’s the first time we’ve beaten them in a long time. I just kept hearing, ‘we have got to beat them, we have got to beat them,’ so we really came prepared.”
Adams knows the rematch will be every bit as tough as this game.
“We’re a really good team, they are a really good team,” she said. “Hopefully we can come out with another W.”
Glenn 72 West Forsyth 63
West Forsyth 13 15 20 15 — 63
Glenn 14 17 17 24 — 72
West Forsyth: Maddie Scheier 19, Gary 7, Schillito 6, Shakira Baskerville 26, Paige 5
Glenn: Nakia Weston 15, Gathings 4, Finch 6, Evans 4, Jacee Busick 21, Lamonte 8, Iycez Adams 14
Records: West Forsyth 4-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 11-6 overall; Glenn 5-0, 16-1.
