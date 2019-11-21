GREENSBORO — Some of the top boys high basketball players and teams in the region will participate in Phenom’s inaugural Gate City Classic on Friday and Saturday at Greensboro Day.
Fifteen teams will be participating, including Glenn, Page, Piedmont Classical and Wesleyan, as well as host Greensboro Day. Also playing are the Burlington School, Charlotte Combine Academy, Concord Cannon School, Fayetteville Northwood Temple, Henderson Collegiate, Hickory Moravian Prep, Holly Springs, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, Matthews Carmel Christian and Matthews Covenant Day.
Phenom’s inaugural Gate City Classic will feature numerous nationally ranked players, including top 10-ranked Jaden Bradley (Cannon) and top 25-ranked Josh Hall (Moravian Prep) and Jalen Hood Schifino (Combine Academy). Also ranked among the nation’s top 150 prospects in this loaded field are Cam Hayes and Carson McCorkle (Greensboro Day), Robert Dillingham and Mekhi Grant (Combine Academy), Aden Holloway (Covenant Day), D.J. Nix (Cannon) and Jadun Michael (Burlington School).
Three signed players from N.C. State's top-five recruiting class are participating in Hayes, Hall and former Piedmont Classical guard Shakeel Moore (Moravian Prep).
Admission is $12 per day at the door. The Hoop State Network will stream games live.
