Furlough's return to Northern Guilford sideline a welcome sight

GREENSBORO — In the 12 seasons of Northern Guilford girls basketball before this one, Kim Furlough had never missed a game.
Her energy, her presence were constants for the Nighthawks. Even when she underwent a lumpectomy and radiation treatment for breast cancer in 2015, she was on the sideline. Always standing, always encouraging, always coaching.
That’s why it was so hard for Furlough, her family and her basketball players to hear the words “breast cancer” again after she was diagnosed with a recurrence of the disease Oct. 16, 2019.
“It was probably harder the second time than the first time,” Furlough said before a Nighthawks practice this week. “You’re just so in shock the first time. After I went through all that the first time and took all the medicine I had to take the last four years, the percentage of getting it again was less than 10. So, you think in your mind that won’t be you. And here it goes again.
“I was angry.”
'We'll get through this'
The diagnosis and what Furlough was going to face — a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery Nov. 26 that took nearly 10 hours — shook her and her family. “We all took it hard,” she said.
It got harder when Furlough’s surgical oncologist at the Duke Cancer Institute, Dr. Jennifer Plichta, asked her a tough question: Did she have someone to coach the Nighthawks while she rested and recovered from the procedure?
“I just kind of looked at her, and she said, ‘Yes, you do, because if you don’t you won’t be coaching next year,’ ” said Furlough, 53. “That kind of put it in perspective for me, and I had to step away and trust in other people to do their jobs.”
Her assistant coaches did their jobs, guiding Northern to an 11-4 record in her absence. Josh Evans took over as acting head coach and Whitney Clendenin, who had been on Furlough’s staff at Northern from the beginning, took on a greater role, along with first-year assistant Autumn Carter.
“They’ve been awesome,” Furlough said.
The players did their part, as well, winning games and wearing “FURLOUGH STRONG” T-shirts during warmups to show their support.
“It was definitely heartbreaking to hear for the second time around,” said senior forward Jayla Harris, “but it just motivated us even more to go out and handle our business knowing that she’s fighting and we have to fight for her.”
John Furlough, Kim’s husband of 27 years, was up for the fight. So were her mother, Kay; son, Matt, who played basketball at Northern Guilford, graduated from VCU and is an athletics facilities and operations assistant at Georgia Tech; and daughter, Samantha, a junior at Appalachian State who played for her mom.
“My husband is absolutely wonderful,” Kim said. “He is my rock. He just addresses it: ‘We’ll get through this. We’ll do whatever we have to do.’ My daughter, my son, my mom … they’re all just wonderful.”
“I love her,” John said, “and part of our commitment is to be there for each other no matter what. I don’t view it as a hardship. I don’t view it as a chore. I view it as an act of love to get through it. She had the hard part.”
Almost as hard as the physical part of recovery for Kim Furlough was letting others help her. When you’re everyone else’s rock — and the rock upon which the Northern Guilford girls basketball program was built — it’s hard to let others be there for you.
“That was a struggle because she’s not used to being on the receiving side,” her husband said. “She had a great show of love and support from the players, players’ families, the school community, the community at large. That’s been a wonderful experience. Not being used to being a recipient, it really touched her heart and touched our lives. It was an outpouring of love, and we can’t ever express gratitude sufficient for what was done.”
'She was always a part of us'
Northern Guilford opened its 13th season of girls basketball the day Kim Furlough had surgery at Duke. The Nighthawks beat Pittsboro Northwood 67-48 without the only head coach they’d known.
“It was very tough because she’s such a crucial part of our team,” said junior forward Milan Gordon. “She’s the backbone and we all feed off each other’s energy. Without her there it’s like there’s a piece missing.”
It’s hard to be without a coach who has guided the program to two NCHSAA Class 3-A championships, won at least 20 games for the past 10 seasons and developed numerous Division I players. It was particularly hard on Evans and Clendenin because they’ve been with her so long.
“She told us right before the season started, so the timing was tough in itself,” Clendenin said. “It’s always tough to change, but you have to be there for the kids, day in and day out. They’re all strong kids and we all missed her, but it was a change we had to adapt to.”
Evans may have only been on Furlough’s staff for three years, but he and her son, Matt, are close friends.
“On a personal level it was very hard,” he said. “Kim and I were neighbors for about seven years, so we have a good friendship outside of the work. That was a challenge.”
The challenge for Furlough was letting go while she recovered.
“She was watching film with us in her hospital bed the night after her surgery,” Evans said.
Her husband, John, told her “quite a few” times to slow down. But, “It goes in one ear and out the other,” he said.
“Josh probably called me three times a day,” Furlough said. “We talked all the time about everything. I was watching film on my own. I was at home all day, so I had to have something to do. I’d call him and give him my opinion — whether he wanted it or not,” she added with a laugh. “I stayed as involved as I could not being present.”
Furlough’s presence was particularly felt when the Nighthawks’ coaches called her before games and the team said the Lord’s Prayer, as it always does.
“She was always a part of us and right there with us,” Clendenin said, “but having her presence back in the gym meant a lot to everybody.”
'This might be my calling'
Furlough sat behind the Nighthawks’ bench for the first time since her surgery Jan. 3 during a 44-39 loss to Mid-State 3-A Conference rival Eastern Alamance.
“I missed the Tuesday-Fridays, but I really missed getting to know the girls and being around them every single day,” she said. “I enjoy my relationships with these girls and I miss being around them. … Some people think it’s crazy to enjoy being around teenage girls, but I do.”
She officially returned to those girls Jan. 21 for a conference game at Western Alamance.
The smiles were back. The high-fives were back. Kim Furlough was back.
“That was a big game for us,” she said. “It was like, Bam! Right into it. But it was awesome!”
Northern won 70-62 and is 3-0 since her return heading into Friday night's game at Eastern Alamance.
“A couple of days before she came back I told her, ‘I can’t wait for you to come back,’ ” Evans said. “Not that everything was bad. It wasn’t, but it’s her program. She’s just the whole package as far as family, good people, she’s just a good all-around person.”
“It felt like she was gone forever,” Clendenin said, “but it felt like she came back quickly, too.”
Furlough realizes that being back has its limitations, and she’s trying to take care of herself.
“It’s just not getting over-tired,” said Furlough, who is teaching physical education and health this year at the high school after being an Exceptional Children teacher for 20 years at Northern Guilford Middle School. “My biggest issue right now is just building up my endurance. I have class all day long, then practice or a game. That’s coming along.”
So is her young squad. Harris is the only senior starter for a team that is 14-4 overall, 8-1 in the Mid-State 3-A and ranked No. 5 in this week’s HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10. The Nighthawks have learned a lot from her.
“Celebrating everything and enjoying every moment you have," Harris said, "whether it’s someone takes a charge or you get a good test grade. You need to enjoy every moment and just carry yourself with dignity and pride on and off the court.”
Through it all, Furlough said she was struck by the gestures others have made toward her: cards sent by the Eastern Alamance and Western Alamance teams, emails from Smith boys coach Derrick Partee, announcements at the Page game by athletics director Matt Harder, a Pink Out night at Northwest Guilford organized by her former assistant Haley Hackett and a donation made to cancer research by the Greensboro Sports Council.
“I’ve just been very honored with all that,” she said. “You get so caught up in all the competition and everything, and there are a lot of good people out there in the basketball community.”
One of those good people is Kim Furlough.
“I can’t help but wonder that I’m still here and this might be my calling,” she said. “I just keep coming back to that. This must be the reason I’m here.”
