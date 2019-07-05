The N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Games return to Greensboro from July 15-17. In addition to the annual basketball, soccer and football games and coaching clinics in numerous sports, youth clinics for basketball and football will be held at Grimsley High School.
What: Basketball and football clinics for boys and girls ages 8-12, limited to the first 400 to register.
When: Basketball, 3-5 p.m. July 15 (includes a free ticket to the boys and girls All-Star Games at the Greensboro Coliseum); football, 6-8 p.m. July 16 (includes a free ticket to the football game at Jamieson Stadium).
Where: Basketball, Sawyer Gymnasium; football, Jamieson Stadium (moves to Sawyer Gymnasium in the event of rain).
To register: Visit www.eastwestallstars.com and click the "KIDS CLINICS" link. All participants will receive free food from Chick-fil-A.