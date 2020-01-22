GREENSBORO — Mac Morris has been inducted into more than one sports hall of fame during a long and storied career as a high school coach and administrator.
But the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame is different.
“This is the big one,” the former Page boys basketball coach said Wednesday after it was announced that he would be one of 12 inductees this year. “To look at some of the names of the people who’ve been inducted is just overwhelming. To ever have thought I would join that group … I can’t say it was something that came to mind very often.”
Morris, 77, was inducted into the N.C. Athletics Directors Association Hall of Fame in 2006, the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame in 2007 and the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2009. But he said his initial reaction to the news that he had been elected to the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame was “disbelief, somebody playing a joke. I was stunned for a moment, then very happy.”
Morris served at Page from 1968 through 1996, including the last 25 years as head boys basketball coach. His teams went 446-141 and won NCHSAA Class 4-A championships in 1979, 1983 and 1990, and the Pirates’ gym is named in his honor. Morris also guided Page to a boys tennis state title in 1971.
“When I first got started, I wanted to be known as a coach who when you saw his teams it appeared that I’d taught them some good things about basketball,” Morris said. “As I went down the road, the idea of developing good young adults became more important, even though the coaching was still important. When I retired from coaching and didn’t have the opportunity any longer to help young people, I could try to help coaches.”
That work began in 1976, when Morris started working with the N.C. Coaches Association. After retiring from coaching and teaching, the Roxboro High School and Davidson College graduate became co-executive director of the association, along with former Grimsley coach Phil Weaver. They also run the NCCA’s annual coaches’ clinic at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
“I’ve had the opportunity to help coaches be better coaches” through the NCCA clinics, Morris said. “That has been the thrilling part of this part of my life. We try to get clinicians we can bring in to have things to say that will spur young coaches on to be better.”
For Morris, being a better coach was about “seeing young men grow into productive adults and successful adults,” he said. “The relationships you built with them continue to today. You don’t necessarily see them very often, but when you do it’s like things have gone back to ’83 or ’90 or whenever and you haven’t missed a beat.”
