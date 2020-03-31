Former Greensboro Day and Dudley basketball standout Mekia Valentine has died at age 32.
The Santa Barbara (Calif.) News-Press reported that Valentine died Thursday in Santa Barbara. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office told the newspaper that the cause of death is pending an autopsy.
Valentine, a 6-foot-4 forward, began her basketball career at Greensboro Day before transferring to Dudley for her senior season. The Panthers reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A semifinals that year.
“She was such a nice girl and an absolutely great player,” Greensboro Day athletics director and boys basketball coach Freddy Johnson tweeted. “Such a loss. She will be missed.”
Valentine was a top-25 national recruit and played at Wake Forest for two seasons, earning ACC All-Freshman honors in 2007 and blocking 94 shots as a Deacon. Valentine then moved on to UC-Santa Barbara, where she redshirted under NCAA transfer guidelines during the 2008-09 season.
As a junior, Valentine averaged 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game for a Gauchos team that made the WNIT. In her final season at UC-Santa Barbara, Valentine averaged 11.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.7 blocks.
She holds the school’s records for career rebound average (10.5), blocks in a game (11), blocks in a season (120) and season (.620) and career (.595) field-goal percentage.
A third-round draft pick of the WNBA’s New York Liberty, Valentine opted to play in Europe instead and had a four-year career. She returned to Santa Barbara after her retirement from basketball.
