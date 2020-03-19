Smith BBK (copy)

Smith's Silas Mason averaged more than 20 points and seven rebounds for a Golden Eagles team that reached the fourth round of the Class 3-A playoffs and finished 21-8.

The 6-foot-7 senior is a long wing whose athleticism makes him a factor on both ends of the floor.

 N.C. Basketball Coaches Association district player of the year.

 All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference and All-HAECO Invitational.

 Was chosen to play in the Carolinas Classic all-star game.

 A second-team HSXtra.com All-Area selection in 2019.

 Has scholarship offers from more than a dozen Division I programs.

