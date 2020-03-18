20200118g_spt_hsbkbnorthwest (copy)

Northwest Guilford's Reagan Kargo handled some point-guard duties this season, but was at her best shooting off screens or off the dribble.

 The 5-foot-9 senior guard is a big-time shooter who can also use shot fakes to get to the basket.

 Played the point at times for a Vikings team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season title with Ragsdale, won the conference tournament, advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 25-4.

 Averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.4 assists.

 First-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

 All-Metro 4-A.

 HAECO Invitational all-tournament.

 Also first-team HSXtra.com All-Area in 2019.

 Will play basketball at Limestone College.

