Southeast Guilford's Raven Preston is a matchup problem at both ends of the floor for the Falcons' opponents because of her length and athleticism.

 A versatile 5-foot-10 wing, Preston can play and defend multiple positions.

 Helped the Falcons win the NCHSAA Class 3-A championship as a freshman and was even better as a sophomore.

 Averaged 20.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.4 steals, 4.4 blocks and 4.3 assists per game for a Southeast Guilford team that was 30-1 when this year’s state championship game was postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 virus.

 Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

 All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference.

 Has scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Campbell and UNC-Wilmington and is also an outstanding forward in soccer.

