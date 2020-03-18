Ragsdale at Northwest (copy)

Ragsdale's Nyah Stallings was named the Metro 4-A Conference's player of the year and has signed with Liberty University.

Stallings is a versatile 5-foot-10 guard who can score from multiple levels on the floor.

 Averaged 12.5 points per game and had 130 assists for a Tigers team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season title with Northwest Guilford, reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 22-5.

 Metro 4-A’s player of the year.

 Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

 Second-team HSXtra.com All-Area in 2019.

 Will play basketball at Liberty University.

