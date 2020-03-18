HAECO Invitational (copy)

Ragsdale's Mariah Frazier hits a driving shot against Northern Guilford during the 2019 HAECO Invitational at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

• The 5-foot-10 junior guard can defend multiple positions as well as any player in the state.

 Averaged 9.5 points per game and had 100 assists for a Tigers team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season title with Northwest Guilford, reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 22-5.

 Metro 4-A’s defensive player of the year.

 Has multiple Division I scholarship offers.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

