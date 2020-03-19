Page vs Eastern Guilford (copy)

Eastern Guilford's Kadyn Dawkins averaged 24.3 points for a Wildcats team that won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

The dynamic 5-foot-8 junior displayed almost unlimited shooting range.

 Dawkins averaged 24.3 points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

 Shot 80 percent from the free-throw line and 46 percent from 3-point range for a Wildcats team that went unbeaten in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference, reached the third round of the Class 3-A playoffs and finished 22-7.

 Conference’s player of the year and a second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district selection.

