Grimsley 39, Page 38 (copy)

Page junior guard Jaden Ellis averaged 17.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The 6-foot junior was the point guard and floor leader for a Pirates team that reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 16-12.

 Ellis averaged 17.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists even with most defenses focusing on him.

 All-Metro 4-A and second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

 Third-team HSXtra.com All-Area in 2019.

