Vocal leader who has played a huge role in the turnaround that took the Bengals from 12-19 in 2017-18 to 27-4 and a spot in the NCISAA Class 4-A championship game this season.

 Fullwood averaged 11.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.6 steals per game to earn Class 4-A all-state honors.

 PTAC’s player of the year.

 Third-team HSXtra.com All-Area in 2019.

