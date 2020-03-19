Northwest Guilford and Page basketball (copy)

Northwest Guilford senior Dean Reiber will continue his basketball career in the Big Ten Conference at Rutgers.

• At 6-foot-8, Reiber is a versatile big man who has the skills to play in the post or on the perimeter.

• Averaged 17 points, six rebounds and two assists for a Vikings team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season title with Grimsley, won the conference tournament, reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs and finished 24-5

• Metro 4-A’s defensive player of the year.

• First-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

• Three-time all-conference and three-time HSXtra.com All-Area selection.

• Chosen to play in the Carolinas Classic all-star game.

• Will play basketball at Rutgers.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments