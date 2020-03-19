The 6-foot-5 junior has the ability to impact the game inside or outside and often created mismatches for the Bengals.

 Harris avearged 13 points and seven rebounds for a Greensboro Day team that reached the NCISAA Class 4-A semifinals and finished 31-5.

 Shared PTAC’s player of the year award with HSXtra.com Player of the Year and teammate Cam Hayes.

 NCISAA Class 4-A all-state.

 All-tournament at the HAECO Invitational, Chick-fil-A Classic and Bass Pro Tournament of Champions.

