• Flowers is a 6-foot-5 wing who can get to the basket, hit midrange jumpers and play defense.

 The senior averaged 19.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game for a Whirlies team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference’s regular-season title with Northwest Guilford, reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs and finished 18-8. Also drew 25 charges.

 Metro 4-A’s player of the year.

 First-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

 Chosen for the Triad All-Star Classic.

Will play basketball at High Point University.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

