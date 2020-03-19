Northwest Guilford and Page basketball (copy)

Northwest Guilford's Christain Hampton averaged 18.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds as a senior.

Hampton waisn’t just the guy who shattered a backboard on a dunk attempt at Grimsley, the 6-foot-1 senior was an explosive scorer in the open floor and a long, aggressive defender.

 Averaged 18.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds for a Vikings team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season title with Grimsley, won the conference tournament, reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs and finished 24-5.

 First-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

 Also HSXtra.com All-Area in 2019.

 Has scholarship offers from Catawba and Mount Olive and recruiting interest from multiple Division I schools and junior colleges.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments