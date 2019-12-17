The Page Pirates rolled past the Western Guilford Hornets 63-27 on the road Tuesday night to move to 7-3 on the season. Junior guard Jaden Ellis of the Pirates led all scorers with 13 points, all coming in the first half.
The Pirates’ high-pressure, elaborate trap defense suffocated the Hornets, holding them to only nine points in the first half. The Hornets’ offensive woes were turnovers at midcourt, passes way off target, and questionable shot selection. Western Guilford made only one field goal in the first half.
Last year’s Page coach, Matthew Harder, was named athletics director of the school. In March of this year, Evan Fancourt was hired to take over as head coach.
“I was really happy with our defensive performance tonight,” Fancourt said. “They flew around, trapped the ball really well, rotated well; probably our best effort as that goes all year.”
Page started the season 5-0 before falling to Dudley 62-58 on Dec. 4. It lost back-to-back games before picking up this road win.
“I’m very happy where we are record-wise,” Fancourt said. “We have been very fortunate in a lot of games. We’ve played ten games and the vast majority have been tight ballgames.”
Senior forward Jonathan Campbell had 10 points for the Pirates. Campbell came off the bench and nailed two impressive back-to-back threes to put Page up big early.
However, even with very good defense, the Pirates picked up too many cheap fouls. Fancourt stressed that the team needs to step up in certain areas.
“We’re still working on finding our identity,” Fancourst said. “We still don’t know exactly who we are yet. We still haven’t put four really good quarters together yet. “
Western Guilford dropped to 3-6 on the season. T.J. Espinosa-Smith and Keyun McCullough both had a team-high eight points for the Hornets. Fancourt said that the Hornets were “banged up,” suffering from key injuries.
Western Guilford will host Ragsdale in their next game on Thursday night.
The Page Pirates have a quick turnaround as they will travel to face Thomasville tonight.
Page will play in the HAECO Invitational as the No. 5 seed against Dudley in the first round in the Greensboro Coliseum.
“We are going to have a real fun environment, a big-time game against Dudley, so really it’s just making sure we are not looking past tomorrow’s game (at Thomasville),” Fancourt said.
Page 21 20 18 4 — 63
Western Guilford 6 3 10 8 — 27
Page: Jaden Ellis 13, Mike Maxwell 5, Jonathan Campbell 10, Tyren Farrow 7, Zion Connor 8, Jason Sellars 3, Mack Pearsall 2, Whit Edwards 4, Josh Scovens 4, Tyler McIntyre 4, Marshall Klug 3
Western Guilford: Bryson Moore 2, T.J. Espinosa-Smith 8, Keyun McCullough 8, Tyrone Kanu 6, Kavon Poindexter 3
