The eight-game Battle of the State Invitational high school basketball event comes to Andrews High School on Saturday.

The invitational, presented by Big Time Sports, includes Albemarle (girls), Burlington School (boys and girls), Charlotte Combine Academy (boys regional team), Community School of Davidson (boys), Davidson Day (girls), Denver Lincoln Charter (girls), Durham Faith Assembly (boys), Durham Mount Zion Christian (boys and girls), Forsyth Country Day (boys), Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (girls), Triad Math & Science (boys), Winston-Salem Prep (girls) and host Andrews (boys and girls).

Admission is $10.

SCHEDULE

10 a.m.: Girls, Albemarle at Andrews

11:30 a.m.: Girls, Winston-Salem Prep vs. Davidsion Day

1 p.m.: Boys, Faith Assembly vs. Charlotte Combine Academy (regional team)

2:30 p.m.: Girls, Lincoln Charter vs. Gray Stone Day

4 p.m.: Boys, Community School of Davidson vs. Triad Math & Science

5:30 p.m.: Girls, Burlington School vs. Mount Zion

7 p.m.: Boys, Burlington School vs. Mount Zion

8:30 p.m.: Boys, Forsyth Country Day at Andrews 

