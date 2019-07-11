What: Annual N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star games.
Admission: $10 adults, $5 students.
BASKETBALL
Monday, Greensboro Coliseum
Girls, 6:30 p.m.; boys, 8:30 p.m.
Parking: $5.
Local flavor (West team): Boys — G Dhieu Deing, High Point Central; G Keyshaun Langley, Southwest Guilford; F Jay'den Turner, Southwest Guilford.
West practices: Girls (at Northwest Guilford) — Saturday, 3:30-5:15 p.m. (auxiliary gym), 8:30-10 p.m. (main gym); Sunday, 2:30-4 p.m. (main gym); Monday, 1:15-1:45 p.m. shootaround (Greensboro Coliseum). Boys (at Southwest Guilford) — 3:15-5 p.m. (main gym), 8-9:30 p.m. (auxiliary gym); Sunday, 2:50-4:20 p.m. (auxiliary gym); Monday, 1:15-1:45 p.m. shootaround (Greensboro Coliseum).
SOCCER
Tuesday, Macpherson Stadium
Girls, 6:30 p.m.; boys, 8:30 p.m.
Parking: Free.
Local flavor (West team): Girls — M Logan Farrelly, Northwest Guilford; F Laura Harris, Grimsley; G Kylie Joyce, Grimsley; F Tatum Neff, Page. Boys — M Rami Bikdash, Northwest Guilford; F Nick Carter, Northern Guilford; D Adam Fox, Grimsley. Head coach Jason Allred (Northwest Guilford).
West practices (at Grimsley): Girls — Sunday, 12:30-2 p.m.; Monday, 9:30-11 a.m. and 2:15-3:45 p.m.; Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Boys — Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m.; Monday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3:45-5:15 p.m.; Tuesday, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Wednesday, Jamieson Stadium
8 p.m., fireworks at halftime
Parking: Free, but donations to Oasis Shriners encouraged.
Local flavor (West team): ATH Kolby Cuthrell, Southwest Guilford; LB Alex Gowda, Eastern Guilford; ATH Josh Hayward, Eastern Guilford; OL Braxton Henderson, Eastern Guilford; DE Devante Lambert, Ragsdale; LB Xzavian McIntyre, Ragsdale. Assistant coaches Johnny Boykin (Ragsdale) and Joe Glass (formerly Eastern Guilford).
West practices (at Western Guilford): Friday, 5-7 p.m.; Saturday, 8:15-10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2:15-3:45 p.m.; Monday, 8:45-10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Tuesday, 8:45-10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Tuesday, walk-through 11 a.m.-noon (Jamieson Stadium).
YOUTH CLINICS AT GRIMSLEY HS
What: Basketball and football clinics for boys and girls ages 8-12, limited to the first 400 to register.
When: Basketball, 3-5 p.m. Monday (includes a free ticket to the boys and girls All-Star Games at the Greensboro Coliseum); football, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday (includes a free ticket to the football game at Jamieson Stadium).
Where: Basketball, Sawyer Gymnasium; football, Jamieson Stadium (moves to Sawyer Gymnasium in the event of rain).
To register: Visit eastwestallstars.com and click the “KIDS CLINICS” link. All participants will receive free food from Chick-fil-A.