Dudley 73

Smith 53

Site: Ben L. Smith Gymnasium, Greensboro

Why the Panthers won: Ayden Gamble and Darien Wynn both had offensive bursts at opportune times to spur Dudley to the upset win. Gamble turned two Smith turnovers into massive dunks to tie the game in late stages of the first quarter while Wynn hit two 3-pointers to stretch the Panthers’ lead to 8 in the third. Both were strong with the ball and helped maintain order in a downright physical game.

Why the Golden Eagles lost: Smith turned the ball over 21 times (unofficially), thanks to Dudley’s physicality and active hands. There seemed to be a Panther in the passing lanes at all times, frustrating the Golden Eagles and holding Silas Mason at bay for most of the game.

The big runs: Gamble and Wynn’s surges were the key offensive runs of an otherwise ragged game, but the most telling streak occurred early in the fourth quarter, when Smith executed pressure defense to perfection and turned the Panthers over on four straight possessions. The Golden Eagles only managed four points, however, barely putting a dent into Dudley’s lead.

Three things we learned

1. At one point in the game, Smith coach Derrick Partee chastised his group, threatening to keep substituting until he found someone who would rebound. Smith finally began rebounding in the second half, but there were still too many offensive rebounds for the taking.

2. Darien Wynn should never be left open. Ever. Every shot from three was in rhythm and with his feet set.

3. Both teams deserve credit for keeping cool heads in a hotly contested, physical rivalry game. There were multiple tie-ups throughout the game, but nothing egregious from either team.

What they said: “We had a really physical week of practice. Ayden has been playing downhill, making the right plays- I can’t say enough about him.” — coach Kenneth Ferguson, Dudley

Records

Dudley: 2-4 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 14-5 overall.

Smith: 4-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 15-5 overall.

Up next

Dudley: Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Smith: At SW Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dudley 11 12 27 23 – 73

Smith 12 10 17 14 – 53

Dudley — Darien Wynn 30, Ayden Gamble 19. Jahree Braswell 11, Franklin Stockton 8, Emmanuel Elliott 2, Jeremiah Dickerson 3

Smith — Nic McMullen 15, Jordan Williams 6, Juwelz Hargrove 5, Kobe George 4, Silas Mason 13, Xavien Whitney-Taylor 2, Khalid Hinds 1, Jordan Williams 4, Isaiah Moore 3

