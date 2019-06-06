GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T graduate Sylvia L. Hammock has been named girls basketball coach at Smith. Hammock succeeds Michael Patterson, who took over the Golden Eagles' program on an interim basis after Latasha McCarter resigned early in the 2018-19 season.
Hammock, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., has been an educator for 19 years. She began coaching in South Hill, Va., and moved to Guilford County Schools in 2008. Her extensive experience includes coaching the Kiser Middle School girls basketball team from 2008-2014. She also was junior varsity head coach at Grimsley from 2014-2016 and was a varsity assistant at Smith under Ed Johnson during the 2016-17 season. Hammock spent the last two seasons as junior varsity head coach at Page, working with Johnson again.
"Coach Hammock's passion for the game and helping to develop well-rounded students both on and off the court is something she strives to have shine through," Smith athletics director Rod McCullough said in a news release. "Her philosophy is to treat her team like family by building true relationships with her players. She believes in motivating her players to be the best they can be. She is looking forward to being a Golden Eagle."