HIGH POINT — Wesleyan has chosen longtime assistant coach Mo Blakeney to succeed Scott Davis as the Trojans' baseball coach.
"We are thrilled to hire Coach Blakeney as our new varsity head baseball coach," Wesleyan athletics director Glen Foster said in a news release. "His incredible baseball background will benefit the middle school, JV and varsity teams.”
Blakeney has taught physical education and weight training at Wesleyan for 12 years and has been the junior varsity baseball head coach since 2016.
“He knows our players, the families and the culture of our school and is the perfect fit for us to continue to grow our program that Scott Davis worked so hard to build over the past 17 years," Foster said. "Mo loves the Lord, he loves Wesleyan and he is excited to continue to work with our players."
After a successful football and baseball career at Elon as a quarterback and a center fielder, Blakeney was selected as the Elon Athletics Male Athlete of the Year in 1994 and was inducted into the Elon University Hall of Fame in 2007. Blakeney was drafted by the Montreal Expos and played five years in the Expos' farm system. He stayed with the Montreal organization for three more years as a hitting coach in the Gulf Coast League and Florida State League and was an outfield coach in the Expos' training camp.
Mo Blakeney and his wife, Monika, are the parents of Nate, who played baseball at Wesleyan and now plays for Longwood University.